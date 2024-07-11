Union II remain first place in Eastern Conference
July 11, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Philadelphia Union II News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II returned to Subaru Park to face Chattanooga FC, winning 3-1. With the win, Union II remain first place in the Eastern Conference with 38 points. Union II opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a goal by forward Edward Davis off of an assist from midfielder CJ Olney, who extended his league lead in assists with his 10th of the season. Chattanooga responded in the 34th minute with a goal from Duván Viáfara. Midfielder Cavan Sullivan put Union II back in the lead with his second career MLS NEXT Pro goal in the 48th minute. In the 71st minute, forward Leandro Soria extended Union II's lead to secure all three points at home.
Philadelphia Union II travel to Belson Stadium to face New York City FC II on Friday, July 19 (8:30 p.m. ET / MLSNEXTPro.com).
Philadelphia Union II (3) - Chattanooga FC (1)
Subaru Park (Chester, PA)
Thursday, July 11, 2024
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
REF: Ricardo Montero Araya
AR1: Jeremy Smith
AR2: Patrick Casey
4TH: Joshua Encarnacion
Weather: 86 degrees and sunny.
GOALS/ASSISTS
PHI - Edward Davis (Olney) 6'
CFC - Duván Viáfara (Garvanian) 34'
PHI - Cavan Sullivan (Westfield) 48'
PHI - Leandro Soria (unassisted) 71'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
CFC - Callum Watson (caution) 24'
CFC - Mehdi Ouamri (caution) 51'
PHI - Neil Pierre (caution) 54'
CFC - Anatolie Prepelita (caution) 62'
CFC - Jean Antoine (ejection) 64'
PHI - Markus Anderson (caution) 81'
LINEUP
Philadelphia Union II: Mike Sheridan, Frankie Westfield, Carlos Rojas (Jamir Berdecio 54'), Neil Pierre, Gavin Wetzel, Sanders Ngabo (Randy Meneses 90' +5), Christopher Olney, David Vazquez (Nicholas Pariano 78'), Cavan Sullivan (Kyle Tucker 68'), Edward Davis (Leandro Soria 68'), Markus Anderson.
Substitutes not used: Kellan LeBlanc, Jamir Johnson, Henry Bernstein, Gavin Atkinson.
Chattanooga FC: Jean Antoine, Duván Viáfara, Farid Sar-Sar (Andrés Jiménez 80'), Anatolie Prepelita, Jesse Williams, Callum Watson (Jalen James 80'), Taylor Gray (Luis Garcia 89'), Alex McGrath, Milo Garvanian (Joseph Pérez 45'), Mehdi Ouamri, Min-Jae Kwak (Jon Burke 67').
Substitutes not used: Ethan Koren, Logan Brown.
TEAM NOTES
Midfielder CJ Olney Jr. recorded his tenth assist of the MLS NEXT Pro season, extending his league lead in assists.
Forward Edward Davis scored his ninth goal of the MLS NEXT Pro season, which ranks second in MLS NEXT Pro.
Midfielder Henry Bernstein made the match day roster for the first time this season.
Midfielder Cavan Sullivan scored his second goal of the MLS NEXT Pro season.
Defender Frankie Westfield recorded his seventh assist of the season, which ranks third in MLS NEXT Pro.
Philadelphia Union II travel to Belson Stadium to face New York City FC II on Friday, July 19 (8:30 p.m. ET / MLSNEXTPro.com).
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 11, 2024
- Ten-Man Chattanooga FC Falls to Eastern Conference Leaders Philadelphia Union II - Chattanooga FC
- Union II remain first place in Eastern Conference - Philadelphia Union II
- Timbers2's Mataeo Bunbury Called up to Canadian U-20 National Team for Concacaf Championship - Portland Timbers 2
- Five Toronto FC Products Named to Canada Roster for 2024 CONCACAF U-20 Championship - Toronto FC II
- Tacoma Defiance Announces Two Schedule Changes to Upcoming Home Matches - Tacoma Defiance
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Union II Stories
- Union II remain first place in Eastern Conference
- Sullivan Becomes Youngest Goal Scorer in MLS Next Pro History; Union II Remain First Place in Eastern Conference
- Philadelphia Union II Add Defender Frankie Westfield to MLS NEXT Pro Roster
- Davis scores brace; Union II remain first in Eastern Conference
- Philadelphia Union Add CJ Olney to Roster Ahead of Match against CF Montreal