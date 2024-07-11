Union II remain first place in Eastern Conference

July 11, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II returned to Subaru Park to face Chattanooga FC, winning 3-1. With the win, Union II remain first place in the Eastern Conference with 38 points. Union II opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a goal by forward Edward Davis off of an assist from midfielder CJ Olney, who extended his league lead in assists with his 10th of the season. Chattanooga responded in the 34th minute with a goal from Duván Viáfara. Midfielder Cavan Sullivan put Union II back in the lead with his second career MLS NEXT Pro goal in the 48th minute. In the 71st minute, forward Leandro Soria extended Union II's lead to secure all three points at home.

Philadelphia Union II travel to Belson Stadium to face New York City FC II on Friday, July 19 (8:30 p.m. ET / MLSNEXTPro.com).

Philadelphia Union II (3) - Chattanooga FC (1)

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Thursday, July 11, 2024

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Ricardo Montero Araya

AR1: Jeremy Smith

AR2: Patrick Casey

4TH: Joshua Encarnacion

Weather: 86 degrees and sunny.

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Edward Davis (Olney) 6'

CFC - Duván Viáfara (Garvanian) 34'

PHI - Cavan Sullivan (Westfield) 48'

PHI - Leandro Soria (unassisted) 71'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

CFC - Callum Watson (caution) 24'

CFC - Mehdi Ouamri (caution) 51'

PHI - Neil Pierre (caution) 54'

CFC - Anatolie Prepelita (caution) 62'

CFC - Jean Antoine (ejection) 64'

PHI - Markus Anderson (caution) 81'

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: Mike Sheridan, Frankie Westfield, Carlos Rojas (Jamir Berdecio 54'), Neil Pierre, Gavin Wetzel, Sanders Ngabo (Randy Meneses 90' +5), Christopher Olney, David Vazquez (Nicholas Pariano 78'), Cavan Sullivan (Kyle Tucker 68'), Edward Davis (Leandro Soria 68'), Markus Anderson.

Substitutes not used: Kellan LeBlanc, Jamir Johnson, Henry Bernstein, Gavin Atkinson.

Chattanooga FC: Jean Antoine, Duván Viáfara, Farid Sar-Sar (Andrés Jiménez 80'), Anatolie Prepelita, Jesse Williams, Callum Watson (Jalen James 80'), Taylor Gray (Luis Garcia 89'), Alex McGrath, Milo Garvanian (Joseph Pérez 45'), Mehdi Ouamri, Min-Jae Kwak (Jon Burke 67').

Substitutes not used: Ethan Koren, Logan Brown.

TEAM NOTES

Midfielder CJ Olney Jr. recorded his tenth assist of the MLS NEXT Pro season, extending his league lead in assists.

Forward Edward Davis scored his ninth goal of the MLS NEXT Pro season, which ranks second in MLS NEXT Pro.

Midfielder Henry Bernstein made the match day roster for the first time this season.

Midfielder Cavan Sullivan scored his second goal of the MLS NEXT Pro season.

Defender Frankie Westfield recorded his seventh assist of the season, which ranks third in MLS NEXT Pro.

Philadelphia Union II travel to Belson Stadium to face New York City FC II on Friday, July 19 (8:30 p.m. ET / MLSNEXTPro.com).

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.