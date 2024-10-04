Timbers2 Visits Rapids 2 on Decision Day, Chasing Playoff Spot
It all comes down to Decision Day. On Sunday, Timbers2 wraps up the 2024 regular seaon with a visit to Colorado Rapids 2 at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium; kickoff is 1 p.m. (Pacific).
Timbers2 enters the weekend still chasing the last remaining playoff spot in MLS NEXT Pro's Western Conference.
Decision Day Playoff Scenarios for MLS NEXT Pro
How to Watch
Watch Sunday's match live on MLS Season Pass.
The Storyline
Timbers2 (7-10-10, 35pts) is one of five teams fighting for the lone remaining playoff spot in the Western Conference, and visits last place Rapids 2 on Sunday. To secure their first MLS NEXT Pro playoff berth, it's pretty simple for T2: win outright on Sunday and then let each of the following results unravel:
Real Monarch loss (vs. Ventura County)
Dynamo 2 earn one or fewer points (at Whitecaps FC 2)
Austin FC II earn two or fewer points (at The Town FC)
Sporting KC II earn two or fewer points (at LAFC 2)
On Decision Day, all Western Conference matches kickoff at 1 p.m. (Pacific). Click here to view Sunday's lineup.
Timbers2 and Rapids 2 (6-17-4, 23pts) met once previously this season, with T2 earning a 2-0 victory at Providence Park back on April 14.
