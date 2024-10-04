Inter Miami CF II Set to Visit Carolina Core FC for MLS NEXT Pro Decision Day

October 4, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Despite the recent setback against Crown Legacy FC, Inter Miami CF II will visit Carolina Core FC looking for a playoff spot on the MLS NEXT Pro Decision Day. The match is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 6 at Truist Point Stadium. This matchup marks the final matchday of the regular season where seven teams, including Inter Miami, will aim for a playoff spot simultaneously.

Subscribe to the MLS NEXT Pro Season Pass on Apple TV to watch the game.

Inter Miami II will play its final match of the regular season when visiting Carolina Core. The last encounter between the two ended up with a lopsided victory for the Herons. Now, the team will look for the Club's first-ever playoff berth in MLS NEXT Pro. The standings are looking very tight as only three points separate Inter Miami (at fourth) and the 10th place occupied by Columbus Crew 2.

Inter Miami II currently sits in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 45 points, coming from 13 wins, eight losses, and six draws.

Meanwhile, Carolina Core will host the Herons sitting in eighth place in the East after their most recent 2-0 victory against Huntsville City FC last week. In all, Carolina Core has recorded 12 wins, 11 losses, and four draws, accumulating 43 points this regular season.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from October 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.