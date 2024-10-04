Former Timbers Defender Modou Jadama Passes
October 4, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Portland Timbers 2 News Release
Our hearts are heavy with the news of Modou Jadama's passing. Modou played for club from 2018-19. Our thoughts are with his family and all those who knew Modou.
Signed to the Timbers in 2018, the defender appeared in two matches for the first team and 42 matches with Timbers2 where he scored five goals. He helped T2 to a USL Playoffs appearance in 2018, the team's first ever trip to the postseason.
Prior to coming to Portland, Jadama played for Tulsa Roughnecks FC and Coquimbo Unido in Primera B de Chile. A native of Sierra Kunda, Gambia, Jadama made his professional debut with Chilean club Colo-Colo in the 2015 Copa Chile. The defender's career also included stints with Atlanta United 2, FC Tulsa and Hartford Athletic.
