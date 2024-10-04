Huntsville City FC to Conclude 2024 Season at New York City FC II on Sunday, October 6

October 4, 2024

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club will complete its 2024 season on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 12 p.m. CT when it takes on New York City FC II at Belson Stadium in Jamaica, N.Y.

Here are five things to know about Sunday's match, airing on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV.

Sunday's match will be the only meeting between HCFC and NYCFC II this season. The Boys in Blue won 1-0 in its only previous trip to Belson Stadium on July 30, 2023. Goalkeeper Ben Martino kept the first road clean sheet in club history in the win. Overall, Huntsville is 1W-1L-0D against New York City FC II.

Earlier this week, defender Chris Applewhite, and midfielders Jony Bolaños and Ethan O'Brien were awarded 2024 Huntsville City FC awards. More information on those awards can be found here.

Jony Bolaños will become the second Huntsville City FC player to make 50 appearances for the club in his next outing. He would join fellow midfielder Ollie Wright, who reached the milestone on Sept. 29 at Carolina Core FC.

Huntsville City FC and parent club Nashville SC will both play at New York City FC II on Sunday, Oct. 6. The Boys in Blue will play first at 12 p.m. CT at Belson Stadium before the Boys in Gold play at 3 p.m. CT at Red Bull Arena.

Fans who cannot make it to The Big Apple for Sunday's match can see the game at the club's official watch party at Back Forty Beer Company (3254 Leeman Ferry Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801). Attendees can enjoy the seasonal Backtoberfest and Festbier drinks.

