Timbers, Thorns FC Announce Rosters for Green Is Gold Charity Match at Providence Park on June 26
June 12, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns FC today announced their rosters for the Green is Gold Charity Match, a mixed-teams scrimmage to benefit the environment, set to kickoff at 7 p.m. (Pacific) Wednesday, June 26, at Providence Park. The 60-minute, full-field match will be streamed live on timbers.com.
Timbers midfielder Diego Chara and Thorns FC defender Meaghan Nally Co-Captained Team Green, selecting Christine Sinclair, Felipe Mora and Jessie Fleming among others. Timbers defender Eric Miller and Thorns FC defender Gabby Provenzano Co-Captained Team Gold, selecting Evander, Sophia Smith and Jonathan Rodríguez among others.
The Team Selection Event, hosted by KGW's Orlando Sanchez, was livestreamed Wednesday afternoon on Timbers.com and is available to be replayed HERE. Done in a snake draft format, each side alternated picks between Timbers and Thorns FC players.
Club legends Jack Jewsbury and Diego Valeri were both selected in the fourth round of today's selection event, with Jewsbury selected to Team Green and Valeri to Team Gold. Jewsbury, the club's first-ever captain and MLS All-Star, makes his return to the Providence Park pitch for the first time since October 2016. Valeri, the most decorated player in club history, is set to take the field at Providence Park for the first time since the 2021 MLS Cup Final.
June 26 marks the second-ever mixed scrimmage between the Timbers and Thorns FC. The two sides last hosted a mixed teams charity match at Providence Park on April 27, 2022, in front of 16,921 fans. The match, 'PTFC for Peace', raised over $600,000 for UNICEF's relief efforts in Ukraine.
Supported by Daimler Truck North America, Intel, KeyBank, SeatGeek and TikTok, the Green is Gold Charity Match is free to the public with an encouraged donation to nonprofits The Nature Conservancy and Keep Oregon Green. The June 26 kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (Pacific) and will be streamed live on timbers.com. All seating for the event will be general admission and redeemable through SeatGeek with an option to donate while acquiring a ticket. All donations made through the ticketing process will support The Nature Conservancy and Keep Oregon Green's initiatives. Tickets are available HERE.
Fans in attendance and those watching remotely will have various opportunities to contribute to The Nature Conservancy and Keep Oregon Green's efforts and can visit Give Online to make donations.
TEAM GREEN
Name Club
Diego Chara Timbers
Meaghan Nally Thorns FC
Sam Coffey Thorns FC
Cristhian Paredes Timbers
Christine Sinclair Thorns FC
Jack Jewsbury Timbers (alumni)
Santiago Moreno Timbers
Reyna Reyes Thorns FC
Lauren Kozal Thorns FC
Claudio Bravo Timbers
Felipe Mora Timbers
Jessie Fleming Thorns FC
Zac McGraw Timbers
Isa Obaze Thorns FC
Dairon Asprilla Timbers
Payton Linnehan Thorns FC
Olivia Moultrie Thorns FC
Ana Dias Thorns FC
Emily Alvarado Thorns FC
Dario Zuparic Timbers
Juan Mosquera Timbers
Marvin Loría Timbers
Olivia Wade-Katoa Thorns FC
Izzy D'Aquila Thorns FC
Hunter Sulte Timbers
Max Crépeau Timbers
Morgan Weaver Thorns FC
TEAM GOLD
Name Club
Eric Miller Timbers
Gabby Provenzano Thorns FC
Hina Sugita Thorns FC
Evander Timbers
Sophia Smith Thorns FC
Diego Valeri Timbers (alumni)
David Ayala Timbers
Marie Müller Thorns FC
Becky Sauerbrunn Thorns FC
James Pantemis Timbers
Kelli Hubly Thorns FC
Eryk Williamson Timbers
Meghan Klingenberg Thorns FC
Trey Muse Timbers
Janine Beckie Thorns FC
Antony Timbers
Shelby Hogan Thorns FC
Jonathan Rodríguez Timbers
Kat Asman Thorns FC
Nicole Payne Thorns FC
Marissa Sheva Thorns FC
Larrys Mabiala Timbers
Nathan Fogaça Timbers
Mallie McKenzie Thorns FC
Kamal Miller Timbers
Bella Bixby Thorns FC
Tega Ikoba Timbers
Miguel Araujo Timbers
