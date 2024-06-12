Inter Miami CF Closes out Successful MLS NEXT Regular Season Across Age Groups, Gears up for 2024 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs

Four out of five Inter Miami CF Academy teams win respective MLS NEXT league division;U-15, U-16 and U-17 sides ready to compete in 2024 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs

As a thrilling MLS NEXT season nears its end, the Inter Miami CF Academy presented by Baptist Health wrapped up its regular season, yielding success across age groups. Notably, our Academy's U-13, U-14, U-16 and U-17 sides clinched the title in their respective MLS NEXT league divisions, while our U-15s, U-16s and U-17s are set to compete at the 2024 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs taking place from June 15-23 at Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro, Tenn. to close out the season.

Below let's dive into how each team performed throughout the MLS NEXT regular season and preview the upcoming MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs matchups.

U-13

Our youngest age group in MLS NEXT competition had a stellar showing from start to finish throughout the regular season. Inter Miami Academy's U-13 side clinched the MLS NEXT U-13 Florida Division title with an almost perfect record, topping the standings with 76 points from 25 wins, three losses and a draw.

U-14

In similar fashion, our Academy's U-14 side won the MLS NEXT U-14 Florida Division title, registering 20 wins, two losses and four draws for a total 64 points to finish first in the standings and win it all.

U-15

Moving on to our U-15s, the team wrapped up the season fifth in the MLS NEXT U-15 East (South) Division with 19 points from six wins, 11 losses and one draw. The boys, however, secured a spot in the 2024 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs through the team's success at this season's MLS NEXT Flex tournament. The team performed flawlessly at the tournament, collecting eight points through two wins and a draw to top Group F in the MLS NEXT Flex U-15 category and qualify for the 2024 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.

The Academy's U-15 side is now set to begin its participation at the 2024 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs this Saturday, June 15, taking on Sacramento Republic at 5:45 p.m. ET in the Round of 32 of the U-15 bracket.

U-16

The Academy's U-16 displayed a high-level of play throughout the regular season to win the MLS NEXT U-16 Florida Division title. In all, our U-16s collected 28 points from nine wins, one loss and a draw to finish first in the standings and also clinch a 2024 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.

The team is now set to get its 2024 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs campaign underway this Saturday, June 15 taking on Bay Area at 9 a.m. ET in the Round of 32 of the U-16 bracket.

U-17

Lastly, our Academy's U-17 side topped the U-17 East (South) Division with 30 points from eight wins, four losses and six draws to win the title and claim a spot in the 2024 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.

The team will now begin competing at the 2024 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs this Sunday, June 16 at 5:15 p.m. ET when it takes on the Colorado Rapids in the Round of 32 of the U-17 bracket.

What's Next?

The 2024 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs will conclude the MLS NEXT season. The postseason competition will take place from June 15 to 23 at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Thirty-two of the top teams from the regular season will compete to win an MLS NEXT Cup championship in four different age groups (U-15, U-16, U-17, U-19). Teams that did not qualify for the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs can participate in the MLS NEXT Cup Showcase, which will be held at the same venue. U-13 and U-14 age groups will also participate in the MLS NEXT Cup Showcase in 2024.

For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy!

