Timbers 2 Defeat Sporting KC II in 5-2 Win at Providence Park

PORTLAND, Ore.  - Timbers2 used a four-goal second half to cruise past Sporting Kansas City II by a score of 5-2 on Thursday night at Providence Park. Portland's first-team players shined as Tega Ikoba netted a hat-trick and Marvin Loría scored in his debut 2024 performance. Kyle Linhares scored his fifth of the 2024 campaign tonight, tied for the team lead. Currently in ninth place in the Western Conference, the season best five-goal display propelled T2 within one point of a playoff spot.

Hat Trick Hero

Ikoba became the second player in Timbers2's MLS NEXT Pro era to net a hat-trick with his three-goal outburst Thursday night. Scoring with his head, from a volley and off a rebound, the forward netted his first T2 goal since Sept. 10, 2023. Additionally, Ikoba now has eight goals in MLS NEXT Pro play.

High-Powered Attack

Timbers2 netted a season-high five goals in tonight's match. Notably, its three goals scored over the course of four minutes (50', 52', 54') is the fastest it has scored three goals so far this campaign. The only time T2 has put the ball in the back of the net more than it did Thursday night came on August 9, 2023, when it scored six against LA Galaxy II. With their goals, Ikoba and Loría became the 13 and 14 individual players to score for T2 so far this season. Additionally, Linhares tied Josh Penn for the team lead in goals with five, while Harvey Neville matched Penn for the team lead in assists with four.

Home Sweet Home

Tonight marked T2's fourth win at Providence Park so far this season. Notably, the club has taken points from six of its last seven home matches (3-1-3) since April 21. Of T2's 29 goals scored this season, 22 have come at home. T2 has four home matches remaining on its 2024 MLS NEXT Pro schedule, with its next game at Providence Park set for 8 p.m. (Pacific) against Austin FC II on Aug. 8.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Tega Ikoba (Blake Pope), 23rd minute: On a well-worked team move, Marvin Loría found Blake Pope with a curving long ball over the top. After receiving the ball, Pope sent a floating cross toward Tega Ikoba in the center of the box, who headed the ball into the net.

POR - Marvin Loría (Penalty kick), 50th minute: Tega Ikoba was fouled in the box. Marvin Loría stepped up and converted the penalty kick with his left foot into the lower-left corner of the net.

POR - Tega Ikoba (Jaden Jones-Riley), 52nd minute: Driving up the right wing with the ball, Jaden Jones-Riley served a pinpoint cross into the box to find Tega Ikoba at the penalty spot. Ikoba jumped into the air to send a full volley finish flying into the back of the goal.

POR - Tega Ikoba, 54th minute: Josh Penn delivered a T2 corner kick to the top of the six-yard box. Sporting's defense attempted to clear the ball out of the area, but Ikoba pounced on a loose touch and sent a first-time shot into the back of their net.

POR - Kyle Linhares (Harvey Neville), 78th minute: Harvey Neville received the ball on the right side of the field and took a touch before curling a cross to the center of the box. Kyle Linhares ran into the space and finished the play with a diving header.

SKC - Kamron Habibullah, 84th minute: Kansas City intercepted a T2 pass near the top of their 18-yard box. Kamron Habibullah ran in and placed a first time, right-footed shot into the far corner of the net.

SKC - Johann Ortiz, 87th minute: Sporting KC played a corner kick towards the top of the box, creating a shot that hit off the crossbar. Johann Ortiz won the rebound with his head to score for Kansas City.

Notes:

With the win, Timbers2 picked up its fourth win at Providence Park so far this season.

22 of T2's 29 goals scored this season have come at home.

Notably, the club's three goals in four minutes (50', 52', 54') is a season best.

With five goals, T2 set a new season-high in goals scored in a single match.

Additionally, it is the most goals the club has scored in a match since it netted six against LA Galaxy II on Aug. 9, 2023.

With his three-goal performance, Ikoba netted the second hat-trick in T2's MLS NEXT Pro history.

He is the first Timbers2 player to score a hat-trick since Diego Gutiérrez did so against LA Galaxy II on Aug. 9, 2023.

Ikoba has now scored nine career goals in MLS NEXT Pro play.

The forward's goal in the 23rd minute was his first with Timbers2 since scoring against Houston Dynamo 2 on Sept. 10, 2023.

With the assist on Ikoba's first goal, Blake Pope notched his sixth goal contribution of the 2024 campaign (2G, 4A).

Tonight marked Loría's first minutes of professional action in 2024.

Loría's penalty-kick goal was his first score since scoring against Orange County SC in Lamar Hunt US Open Cup play on April 26, 2023.

Ikoba and Loría became the 13th and 14th individuals to score for T2 this season.

With his goal in the 78th minute, Linhares found the back of the net for fifth time this season.

The forward's five goals match Josh Penn for the team lead.

Neville is now tied with Penn for the team lead in assists with four.

Maximo Nystrom made his professional debut, entering the match in the 69th minute.

T2 is undefeated in midweek matches (W2).

The win moved Timbers2 one point out of seventh place.

Next Game

Timbers2 are off 10 days before they return to action on the road against The Town FC at 5 p.m. (Pacific) Aug. 4 at PayPal Park in San Jose, California. The match will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass  on the Apple TV app.

Timbers2 (5-6-8,  26pts) vs Sporting Kansas City II (7-8-4,  27pts)

July 25, 2024  - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Scoring Summary:

POR: Ikoba (Pope), 23

POR: Loría (penalty kick), 50

POR: Ikoba (Jones-Riley), 52

POR: Ikoba, 54

POR: Linhares (Neville), 78

SKC: Habibullah, 84

SKC: Ortiz, 86

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Johnston (caution), 30

POR: Clegg (caution), 34

SKC: Alisah (caution), 45

SKC: Klein (caution), 47

SKC: Donovan (caution), 71

POR: Najib (caution), 80

Lineups:

POR:  GK Muse, D Clegg, D Ferdinand, D Rad (Nystrom, 69), M Pope (Neville, 59), M Johnston, M Enriquez (Najib, 59), M Jones-Riley, F Loría (Linhares, 59), F Ikoba (Santos, 90+2), F Penn (Eisenberg, 79)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Miller, M Mendoza, M Moreno

TOTAL SHOTS:  14  (Ikoba, Loría 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 7  (Ikoba, 3); FOULS:  10  (Jones-Riley, Najib,  2); OFFSIDES:  2; CORNER KICKS:  2; SAVES:  5

SKC: GK Molinaro, D Visconti, D Christiano, D Alisah (Montoute, 60), D Klein, M Bryant (Habibullah, 59), M Cruz, M Tschantret (Ortiz, 72, Kortkamp, 90), F Hategan (Donavan, 59), F Avila (Alexandre, 73), F Goumballe

Substitutes Not Used: None

TOTAL SHOTS:  17  (Lepley, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL:  7  (Tchouante, Karani, Bibout, Corona, Perez, 1); FOULS:  13 (Visconti, Alisah, Hategan, 2); OFFSIDES:  0; CORNER KICKS:  7; SAVES:  2

Referee: Benjamin Meyer

Assistant Referees: Cephas Quartson, Joshua Mills

Fourth Official: Yannick Rothfuss

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

