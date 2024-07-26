Match Preview: Inter Miami CF II Takes on Crown Legacy at Chase Stadium

July 26, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II is gearing up for more MLS NEXT Pro action as the boys return home to take on Crown Legacy. The game will be at Chase Stadium on Sunday, July 28, at 6 p.m. ET. Subscribe to MLS NEXT Pro Season Pass on Apple TV to tune in to the game.

Inter Miami CF II is looking to continue their winning ways, after a resounding 2-0 victory over Huntsville City FC this past Sunday at Chase Stadium. The match highlighted forward Ryan Carmicahel's fifth goal of the MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

Inter Miami II currently stands at 26 points this season with a record of seven wins, six losses and five draws so far this 2024 regular season.The Herons will take on Crown Legacy for what will be their first matchup between the sides this 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season. In all, Inter Miami II has recorded five wins, two losses and two draws in home fixtures at Chase Stadium this regular season.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.