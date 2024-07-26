Concacaf U20s: Timbers2's Bunbury Scores Game-Winner to Help Canada Advance

July 26, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

IRAPUATO, MEXICO - Timbers2 forward Mataeo Bunbury scored a heroic goal in second-half stoppage time as the Canada U-20 National Team secured a 2-1 win over El Salvaor on Friday night. With the win, Canada advances in the Concacaf U-20 Championships.

Two minutes into second-half stoppage time, Bunbury delivered the game-winning goal with a bicycle kick from the center of the box to put Canada ahead late at Estadio Sergio León Chávez.

Bunbury provided late game heroics for a second straight match for Canada. As a second-half substitute on Tuesday, Bunbury assisted on the go-ahead goal in a win over Dominican Republic. On Friday, he entered the match as a sub in the 74th minute.

With Friday's victory, Canada finished Group B play with a record of 2-0-1 (7pts), and advances to the quarterfinal of the tournament.

The Concacaf U-20 Championship quarterfinals begin Tuesday, July 30.

