Timber Rattlers Outlast Captains in Game 1 of Midwest League Championship Series

September 16, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Lake County Captains (77-53) (2-1) fell by a score of 5-4 to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (77-54) (3-0) in Game 1 of the Midwest League Championship Series on Sunday night at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

The game featured two ties and four lead changes, with a two-out RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning from Wisconsin SS Cooper Pratt, MLB Pipeline's No. 2 Milwaukee and No. 58 overall prospect, deciding the contest.

Lake County struck first in the top of the first inning when 1B Ralphy Velazquez, MLB Pipeline's No. 4 Cleveland and No. 72 overall prospect, smashed an RBI single on a grounder off the glove of Wisconsin 2B Jadher Areinamo, with another run scoring on the fielding error.

The Timber Rattlers countered with a three-run bottom of the first. 3B Luke Adams, MLB Pipeline's No. 8 Milwaukee prospect, hit an RBI single, RF Yophery Rodriguez, MLB Pipeline's No. 6 Milwaukee prospect, rolled an RBI groundout, and C Matthew Wood delivered a two-out RBI single in the ensuing at-bat.

In the top of the second, Captains RF Wuilfredo Antunez lined a two-out, game-tying RBI single. But the Timber Rattlers regained the lead in the home half of the frame when LF Hedbert Perez ripped an RBI double.

Lake County SS Angel Genao, MLB Pipeline's No. 5 Cleveland and No. 87 overall prospect, re-tied the game at 4-4 with a sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth. After Genao's RBI, the Captains and Timber Rattlers pitched eight straight scoreless half-innings.

Lake County loaded the bases in the top of the seventh, but Wisconsin LHP Mark Manfredi induced an inning-ending flyout. The Captains threatened again in the top of the eighth, but Pratt robbed Genao of a go-ahead RBI single, throwing to first from shallow center field to end the half-inning.

Pratt then broke the deadlock for Wisconsin in the bottom of the eighth when his two-out, RBI double kicked off the third base bag to make it 5-4 Timber Rattlers.

In the top of the ninth, Antunez hit a lead-off single like he did in the ninth inning of Lake County's 4-3 win in Game 1 of the Midwest League East Division Championship Series against Dayton. Wisconsin then turned a 6-4-3 double play, and RHP Tyler Bryant struck out Lake County CF Jake Fox, MLB Pipeline's No. 26 Cleveland prospect, to end the game.

Bryant earned his second save of the postseason for Wisconsin, and RHP Dikember Sanchez (1-0) earned the win by pitching a scoreless eighth inning. Captains RHP Zach Jacobs (1-1) suffered the loss, allowing what proved to be the game-winning RBI double in the eighth inning, while fanning two in 2.1 innings of work.

After an off day on Monday, Lake County will host Wisconsin with its season on the line in Game 2 of the MWL Championship Series on Tuesday, September 17 at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on the Bally Live app and MiLB.TV, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- Since joining the Midwest League in 2010, the Captains are now 20-15 in the Midwest League Playoffs. Additionally, Lake County is now 5-5 when tied in the seventh inning or later in the postseason since 2005.

- The Captains drew 10 walks, their third-most in a postseason game since 2005.

- INF Angel Genao and INF Alex Mooney, MLB Pipeline's No. 23 Cleveland prospect, each drew three walks on Sunday night. Their three walks each are tied for the most in a Captains playoff game since 2005 with OF Bryson Myles (9/5/2012 vs. Bowling Green) and INF Milan Tolentino (9/18/2022 vs. South Bend).

- OF Jonah Advincula has now reached base in 38 of his last 44 starts. He drew at least three walks for the second time this season, and his most walks since totaling four on July 30 versus Beloit.

- RHP Carter Spivey pitched 4.2 innings of relief, replacing starter Rorik Maltrud (ND) with two outs in the top of the first inning. Spivey allowed one run on four hits, striking out four and walking three, while retiring as many as nine straight Timber Rattlers in the game.

