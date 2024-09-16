LMCU Ballpark Closes Baseball Season and Opens Construction Season

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - For more than 30 years, LMCU Ballpark has hosted countless milestones and events that have left a lasting impression on the West Michigan community and the game of baseball. The home of the West Michigan Whitecaps has hosted nearly 12 million fans, sent dozens of players to the Detroit Tigers, earned six Midwest League championships, and created thousands of jobs to help drive the local economy.

In January 2023, Whitecaps leadership announced that they are doubling down and embarking on a multi-year project that will reinvest in the next 30 years of Whitecaps baseball by reimagining what LMCU Ballpark can be for baseball, the community, and the local entertainment landscape. A year later, changes are in process and some are complete with many more to start in the coming weeks.

Player-facing improvements, including both the home and visitor clubhouses and the stadium lighting upgrade, are complete. The new weight room and training facilities as well as the state-of-the art batting tunnel, all part of the Milk Means More Performance Center, are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Also under construction is a new suite-level club space. This space is built above the new batting tunnel at the end of the third base structure, accommodating 200 guests for use on gamedays as well as year-round for special events. The space includes floor-to-ceiling windows, a large balcony for outdoor viewing, various height table and chair clusters, and a bar space for food and beverage service. Its capacity is similar to that of the current Pepsi Stadium Club. The Family Fare Clubhouse can be booked for private for events starting in January 2025.

Whitecaps President Steve McCarthy said strong demand for group hospitality spaces drove this portion of the construction plans.

"LMCU Ballpark continues to be a popular destination for summer outings and social gatherings," McCarthy said. "We actually lead all of minor league baseball in group sales. The additional hospitality spaces will allow us to accommodate even more groups and provide more unique offerings than ever before. Each space will have its own character and distinctive seating layout, including ample space for casual gathering."

With the conclusion of the 2024 minor league baseball season, the ballpark will take on additional renovations, most notably the playing field surface and expanded and upgraded group terraces on what is now the first and third base lawn areas. The grass and infield playing surface will be fully replaced, including the drainage system. Bullpens will be moved behind the right field wall, and the outfield dimensions will be reconfigured to closely match the angles players will see when they reach the Major Leagues. New group hospitality space takes over the existing lawn areas on both the first and third base sides. New tiers of seating and gathering space, from the concourse all the way down to field level, will offer a variety of engagement opportunities and food service options for groups of 20 or more. These tiers offer a more cohesive look and feel while allowing flexibility for groups of all sizes to enjoy private areas. A new lawn space will be created above the bullpens in the outfield, offering a view of both the game and the action in the bullpens below. For increased fan safety, the netting will be extended beyond the ends of the dugouts, where it currently ends, and go to the end of the seating areas on the terraces.

"As the season draws to a close, we are excited to step into the next round of renovations within the ballpark. The playing field at LMCU Ballpark already is one of the best in MiLB but 31 seasons has taken the toll on it and we will be taking it to the next level with total replacement and bringing in the power alleys" said Jim Jarecki, Vice President and General Manager for the West Michigan Whitecaps.

The field rebuild and terrace space additions will start the week of September 16th and are expected to be completed before the 2025 season opener on Friday, April 4 against the Dayton Dragons.

LMCU Ballpark will see even more changes in the coming years as the stadium transforms into a modern facility offering the latest amenities to serve and entertain fans of all ages. Additional features include a full 360 walk around boardwalk, expanded concourse with new and improved food services, a fully reimagined and updated suite level with a home plate club area and beautification of the facility's 45 acres, all conforming to the beach theme.

The Whitecaps are inviting fans to follow the progress of the project by visiting their dedicated stadium modernization webpage, https://www.milb.com/west-michigan/ballpark/modernizationproject.

