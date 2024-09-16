South Bend Cubs Athletic Trainer Nick Roberts Named Midwest League Athletic Trainer of the Year

September 16, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - After completing his second season as the Athletic Trainer for the South Bend Cubs, Nick Roberts has been named the 'Midwest League Athletic Trainer of the Year' by the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society (PBATS).

PBATS named 16 winners for postseason athletic training recognition following the 2024 season. All 16 winners, including Roberts, will be eligible for the 'Minor League Athletic Trainer of the Year' award, which will be voted on at this year's MLB Winter Meetings in Dallas, Texas.

Roberts joined South Bend in 2023 as the team's Head Athletic Trainer following his time serving on Buddy Bailey's staff with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in the same role. Prior to latching on with the Chicago Cubs organization, Roberts spent time with the New York Mets, after attending college at Florida State University.

"It feels great to be recognized by my peers throughout the Midwest League," Roberts said. "I think there were a lot of deserving Athletic Trainers, so to be given the award is an honor. I'm happy to have represented the South Bend Cubs, and Chicago Cubs in the best way I could this season."

Roberts joins past South Bend Cubs AT's James Edwards and Seth Clapp, who both were honored with the same award in their time spent working at Four Winds Field.

