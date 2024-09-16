Peoria Chiefs Announce 2025 Schedule

September 16, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs announced their 2025 schedule on Monday ahead of the franchise's 43rd season.

For the second time in three years, the Chiefs will open their season at home. Peoria kicks off the 2025 campaign hosting the Quad Cities River Bandits April 4-6 at Dozer Park.

The Chiefs follow it up by heading east to face the rival South Bend Cubs April 8-13, in what will be the Cubs home opener. South Bend returns to Peoria July 1-3 and August 26-31.

Peoria will enjoy a pair of long homestands in 2024. The Chiefs are home for 12 in a row from April 29-May 11, entertaining the Beloit Sky Carp and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. In July, the Chiefs will play a stretch of 15 of 21 games at Dozer Park from July 1-July 27.

Additionally, the club departs on a pair of 12-game road trips in 2025. The first two-weeker includes trips to Cedar Rapids and Great Lakes. In August, the Chiefs trek through Ohio, doing battle with the Lake County Captains and Dayton Dragons.

In 2025, the Chiefs are home on multiple holidays, including Easter Sunday (April 20), Mother's Day (May 11) and Memorial Day weekend (May 23-25). For just the third time since 2014, the Chiefs will not play at Dozer Park on July 4.

Among common opponents, Peoria will face division rivals Cedar Rapids and Beloit a team-high 24 times each. From the Midwest League's East Division, the Chiefs will see Dayton 12 times.

In what has become the norm in the Midwest League, each team has a built-in off day every Monday during the season.

Start times and promotional giveaways will be announced at a later date. The entirety of the schedule is listed below.

Season-ticket packages are available for the 2025 season and start at $150. For fans looking to purchase a plan, call (309) 680-4000. The priority renewal phase is also underway and runs through September 30.

2025 CHIEFS SCHEDULE

April 4-6- vs Quad Cities

April 8-13- at South Bend

April 15-20- vs Cedar Rapids

April 22-27- at Quad Cities

April 29-May 4- vs Beloit

May 6-11- vs Wisconsin

May 13-18- at Cedar Rapids

May 20-25- vs Dayton

May 27-June 1- at Wisconsin

June 3-8- vs Quad Cities

June 10-15- at Cedar Rapids

June 17-22- at Great Lakes

June 24-29- vs Beloit

July 1-3- vs South Bend

July 4-6- at South Bend

July 8-13- vs Cedar Rapids

July 18-20- at Quad Cities

July 22-27- vs West Michigan

July 29-August 3- at Beloit

August 5-10- vs Wisconsin

August 12-17- at Lake County

August 19-24- at Dayton

August 26-31- vs South Bend

September 2-7- at Beloit

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.