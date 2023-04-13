Timber Rattlers Offer Brunch & a Game Package for Mother's Day

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers invite you to treat mom to brunch and baseball at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium on Sunday, May 14. Don't rush through your brunch with mom to get to the game. The Midwest League affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers have a special ticket package available to make the ballpark the place to bring mom on Mother's Day.

Brunch will be served in the Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club from 11:30 until 1:00pm and the game against the South Bend Cubs starts at 1:10pm. One ticket gets you brunch and a box seat for the game. Tickets are $45 for adults and $29 for children ages twelve and under. Ticket prices include taxes and gratuities, too. Fans may purchase these tickets now through the Timber Rattlers Box Office, by calling (920) 733-4152, or online through timberrattlers.com by using coupon code 'mom'.

The brunch will be served buffet style with several stations available:

Hot Main: Door County Cherry Roast Pork Loin, Teriyaki Popcorn Shrimp with Fried Rice, "Snakebite" Grilled Chicken (Mustard, Beer, and Maple Sauce), Wisconsin Cheddar and Chive Mashed Potatoes, Chef's Choice Vegetables, and Cheese Ravioli with Sherry, Sage, and Squash Cream Sauce

Hot Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Sausage Links, Hash Browns

Cold Sides: Salad Buffet, Fruit, Veggie Crudité, Assorted Breakfast Pastries, Fresh Baked Rolls, Yogurt Bar

Kids': Mac N' Cheese, French Toast Sticks, Chicken Nuggets, Chocolate Milk, PB&J Sandwiches

Dessert: Chef's Choice of cakes, pies, and other sweets

Beverages: Milk, Coffee, Orange Juice, Cranberry Juice, Apple Juice

Additionally, Mom will receive one complimentary "Momosa" from the bar by showing her ticket.

The Timber Rattlers continue their homestand against the Peoria Chiefs tonight at 6:40pm.

Individual tickets plus full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2023 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

