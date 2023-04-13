TinCaps Game Information: April 13 vs. Lake County Captains

April 13, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (0-5) vs. Lake County Captains (4-1)

Thursday, April 13 (7:05 pm) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

RHP Jairo Iriarte (No. 11 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Trenton Denholm

TV: MyNetworkTV 21.3 | Bally Live app | MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Justin Libey)

Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Mike Maahs & Derek Decker)

LAST GAME: Top Padres prospect Jackson Merrill notched his first hit of the season Wednesday night, but the Captains blanked the TinCaps to take the second game of the series, 4-0.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: Tuesday's crowd of 4,341 was the largest at Parkview Field for Opening Day since 2017.

FLASH SALE: With more sunny 70-degree weather in this week's forecast, the TinCaps are offering fans $4 off tickets today through Sunday at this link.

FIRE UP: Center fielder Jakob Marsee has led the TinCaps offensively so far, reaching base in all 5 games while going 5-for-15 with 4 walks and a hit by pitch. He has also stolen 4 bases, which is tied for 2nd in the Midwest League. Marsee also ranks 2nd in OBP (.500).

CONSISTENT CONTACT: So far this season, TinCap hitters have combined to strike out just 42 times (~8 per game). That's good for 2nd-fewest in the Midwest League (behind only West Michigan).

PROSPECT WATCH: TinCaps shortstop Jackson Merrill is the highest-rated prospect in the Midwest League, according to MLB.com. The 19-year-old Maryland native was drafted by the Padres in the 1st round (27th overall) in 2021. In spring training as the Padres had several stars playing in the World Baseball Classic, Merrill saw time in 16 big league games, slashing .286 / .316 / .314 (.630 OPS).

CHAMPIONSHIP MINDSET: Not only are the Padres projected to be a World Series contender this year, the core of this TinCaps team won the Single-A California League title last year with the Lake Elsinore Storm, who went 77-55 in the regular season... They started the season 1-4, before winning 14 of 16.

PACE OF PLAY: In 2021, the average time of a 9-inning game at Parkview Field was a record high of 3 hours and 14 minutes. With new rules in place last year, the average time of a 9-inning TinCaps home game dropped to 2 hours and 33 minutes (with records dating back to 2005 - the lowest in franchise history).

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 210 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 37 on Opening Day rosters this year. Jesse Scholtens, a starting pitcher for the TinCaps in 2017, made his MLB debut Saturday, pitching in relief for the White Sox. The alumni list features 5 players who were selected as MLB All-Stars in 2022: Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (2014), Mariners first baseman Ty France (2016), Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (2013-14), Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (2010), and Pirates reliever David Bednar (2016-17).

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.