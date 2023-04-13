Whitecaps Hand Lugnuts First Loss, 9-4

LANSING, Mich. - A day after suffering their first loss of the year, the West Michigan Whitecaps (4-1) piled up 15 hits, including six doubles and a home run, to turn the tables on the Lansing Lugnuts (4-1) with a 9-4 victory on Wednesday night at Jackson® Field™.

The Lugnuts and Whitecaps' all-time series, dating back to 1996, is tied 215-215.

The Lugnuts had entered the game having allowed only eight runs in the first 37 innings of the 2023 season, but the Whitecaps grabbed the lead in the third with two runs against starting pitcher Mitch Myers, added an Eduardo Valencia two-run homer in the fourth, plated three runs against Luke Anderson in the sixth, and closed out the scoring with solo tallies in the eighth and ninth off Jorge Juan and Brock Whittlesey respectively.

The Nuts' offense collected 10 hits itself, including two doubles from CJ Rodriguez and two singles apiece from Lazaro Armenteros and Joshwan Wright, but finished 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position. Armenteros added a pair of stolen bases, giving him a league-lead six steals, though he also left early and was caught stealing third to end a potential third-inning rally.

The Cedar Rapids Kernels are the lone remaining Midwest League team without a defeat.

The first Coors Light Thirsty Thursday of the season, featuring $2 domestics and $5 crafts, arrives for the third contest of the six-game series. West Michigan lefty Carlos Peña takes on Lugnuts Opening Day starter Joelvis Del Rosario at 6:05 p.m.; neither pitcher allowed a run in his first outing of the year. Gates open at 5 p.m. For more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

