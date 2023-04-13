MBF Announces 2023 Grant Recipients

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Michigan Baseball Foundation (MBF) is pleased to announce that 17 non-profit organizations are part of its 2023 grant class with a total of $89,157 in grants being distributed throughout Bay, Gladwin, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac and Tuscola counties.

Since 2008, the Michigan Baseball Foundation has awarded 337 grants to deserving non-profit organizations across 14 counties, bringing the grant program's total to $1,381,822 since its inception.

The Foundation began its sixteenth annual grant process in November 2022 and solicited grant applications from non-profit organizations throughout the region. All applicants were required to meet one or more of the following guidelines, which reflected the purposes for which the Michigan Baseball Foundation was organized:

The organization is based in Mid-Michigan and serves young people.

The organization promotes amateur sports and fitness

The organization contributes to regional economic development.

MBF will begin accepting 2024 grant applications on Monday, November 20, 2023 with applications due Friday, February 16, 2024. For more information, contact MBF Grants Administrator, Jessica Gillespie, at 989.837.6144 or at gillespie@loons.com.

The Michigan Baseball Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation and public charity, which was formed in 2006 to generate regional economic development and to enhance the efforts of regional organizations that serve young people through creative partnerships and grants. The Michigan Baseball Foundation owns and operates Dow Diamond, home of the Great Lakes Loons, a Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Foundation received its initial funding from The Dow Chemical Company Foundation, The Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation, The Dow Corning Corporation, The Rollin M. Gerstacker Foundation, The Charles J. Strosacker Foundation and The Bill and Linda Stavropoulos Foundation.

