Dayton Dragons GameDay Preview for Thursday, April 13 (7:05 PM Start)

Thursday, April 13, 2023lGame # 6

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Great Lakes Loons (1-4) at Dayton Dragons (2-3)

LH Ronan Kopp (0-0, 3.00) vs. RH Javi Rivera (0-0, 0.00)

***PLEASE NOTE THAT GAMES ON SATURDAY, APRIL 15 AND SATURDAY, APRIL 29 WILL START AT 1:05 PM. ALL OTHER SATURDAY HOME GAMES IN 2023 WILL START AT 7:05 PM.***

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the third game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Wednesday: Dayton 7, Great Lakes 3. Tyler Callihan hit a first inning grand slam home run, Mat Nelson added a solo homer, and starting pitcher Carson Rudd fired five strong innings to help the Dragons even the series. The Dragons led 5-0 after three innings and saw Great Lakes cut their deficit to 5-3 in the eighth before the Dragons added two insurance runs to close out the scoring. Rudd struck out eight without issuing a walk in five innings, giving up one run on three hits for the win. The Dragons walked seven times to add to their league-leading total.

Current Series: Dayton 1, Great Lakes 1. (Tuesday: Great Lakes 9, Dayton 7; Wednesday: Dayton 7, Great Lakes 3).

Team Notes

The Dragons lead the Midwest League offensively in walks (38, 10 more than any other team). They rank second in runs scored (25, 5.0/G) and On-Base Percentage (.353) but lead in strikeouts (70). They are third in stolen bases (9).

The Dragons have turned six double plays defensively, tied for the most in the league. They turned two important ones last night.

Injuries have become a major issue for the Dragons as their top three prospects are now sidelined. Edwin Arroyo, the Reds #3 prospect, and Jay Allen II, the Reds #13 prospect, suffered injuries on Saturday at Lake County and are both on the injured list. Starting pitcher Chase Petty, the top-rated pitching prospect in the entire Reds organization, was expected to anchor the Dragons starting rotation but remains in Arizona after he got a late start to spring training due to an arm injury.

Player Notes

Mat Nelson and Blake Dunn are tied for third in the league in RBI (5); Dunn is seventh in OPS (1.023); Carson Rudd is second in strikeouts (11) and third in innings pitched (7).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, April 14 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes RH Ben Casparius (0-0, 3.00) at Dayton RH Thomas Farr (0-1, 1.80)

Saturday, April 15 (1:05 pm): Great Lakes LH Justin Wrobleski (0-1, 4.50) at Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (0-0, 0.00)

Sunday, April 16 (1:05 pm): Great Lakes Yon Castro at Dayton RH Jose Acuna (1-0, 0.00)

