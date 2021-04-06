Timber Rattlers Announce That Fans May Attend Alternate Training Site Practices and Scrimmages in April

April 6, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium will be open for baseball business earlier than expected. Major League Baseball has approved the plans submitted by the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers front office and the Milwaukee Brewers Player Development staff to allow fans to attend practices and scrimmages while Milwaukee's Alternate Training Site is open from April 12 through April 30.

The alternate training site will be used by the Brewers as a way to keep players close to Milwaukee in case they are needed to be called up to the majors in the first month of the season and to allow the Nashville Sounds, Milwaukee's Triple-A affiliate, to continue preparations for their season.

Plans that allow fans to attend call for attendance to be limited to 25% of capacity, a 12-foot buffer zone around all dugouts, and seating to be socially distant with at least six feet between fans from different households. Additionally, all fans aged two or older must wear a face cover over their mouth and nose on ballpark property except when eating or drinking at their ticketed seat.

"We are excited to allow fans into the camp each day and we plan to make it exciting for both the fans and the players," said Timber Rattlers President and CEO, Rob Zerjav. "It is a very unique experience and probably a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see players so close to the Major Leagues right in our backyard. Personally, it was fun to watch the alternate site activity last summer and it is great to be able to share this with our fans this spring."

An Alternate Site All-Session Pass is available now for $50. This pass provides one ticket for every day that the Brewers Alternate Training Squad takes the field - for either a practice or a scrimmage. There is a $10 food and beverage credit included with the All-Session Pass. Fans may order these passes through TimberRattlers.com, stopping by the Timber Rattlers Box Office at Neuroscience Group Field, or calling (920) 733-4152.

The All-Session Pass will also be available during Thursday's Ballpark Opener on April 8 at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium from noon until 6:30pm.

An Alternate Training Site schedule that includes on-field activities, times, and single-day ticket availability will be announced prior to the opening of camp and updated daily through the Timber Rattlers website and social media accounts. Sign up to receive updates with the latest schedule for the Alternate Training Site events by heading to this link and providing your email address.

Concessions stands offering food, soda, and beer will be open during Alternate Training Site events. Lucky fans will be selected each day to win autographed items from camp participants by scanning a QR code at the ballpark.

Players scheduled to participate in the camp include Jordan Zimmerman, Tyrone Taylor, Corey Ray, Eric Lauer, Ray Black, Mario Feliciano, and Quintin Torres-Costa. A full list of participants will be available when camp opens. The scheduled participants are subject to change.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are scheduled to begin the 2021 season at home against the Beloit Snappers on Tuesday, May 4. Game time is 6:35pm.

Individual game tickets for the first Timber Rattlers homestand of the season are on sale now. Ticket packages for 2021 are available now from the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticket office by calling (920) 733-4152, stopping at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, or online through the team's website. The ticket office is open from 9:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from April 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.