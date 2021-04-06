South Bend Cubs 2021 Single Game Tickets Available April 14

SOUTH BEND, Indiana - Since the announcement of the 2021 schedule, fans have been waiting for a chance to purchase tickets to games at Four Winds Field. The wait is nearly over. Single game tickets for the upcoming South Bend Cubs season will go on sale on Wednesday, April 14 at 12:00 p.m. ET. Tickets will be available at the Four Winds Field Box Office, by calling (574) 235-9988, or online at SouthBendCubs.com.

"We know our fans have been asking and waiting for individual game tickets to go on sale for months," said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. "It's been a longer process than usual, but we want to thank our fans for their patience while we finalized our stadium reopening procedures with the St. Joseph County Health Department. We've also implemented a new ticketing system that will make it easier for our fans to purchase tickets, load them to their mobile devices, and scan their tickets from their phones."

Tickets for games in May and June will be available for purchase beginning April 14 at noon. Games in July, August and the first week of September will be available in early June. When purchasing tickets, fans will have the option of choosing the section they would like to sit in. Specific rows and seats will not be assigned. While in their assigned section, fans will be asked to physically distance themselves from others they do not know as they arrive and throughout the game.

Ticket prices will not increase for the 2021 season and remain at 2019 levels. Field Box tickets are $11 in advance and $12 on the day of the game. Dugout Box tickets are $13 in advance and $14 on the day of the game. Lawn tickets, which are only available once the seating bowl has sold out, are $8 in advance and $9 on the day of the game. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets early, as capacity restrictions are expected to influence availability.

Fans looking to purchase tickets in person at the box office on April 14 will be asked to physically distance themselves from others while standing in line and they will also be required to wear facial coverings. Those purchasing tickets online are encouraged to create a new account ahead of the April 14 on-sale date to make the ticket buying experience even easier.

Previously Purchased Tickets

Fans that purchased individual game tickets in 2020 will be able to call the South Bend Cubs Box Office at 574-235-9988 starting on Monday, April 12 to exchange their previously purchased tickets for specific 2021 game dates by phone (starting 48 hours before they go on sale to the general public).

Fans that purchased a Black Friday or a Cyber Monday Package in 2019 or in 2020 will also be able to call the South Bend Cubs Box Office at 574-235-9988 to exchange their undated vouchers for specific game dates by phone starting on Monday, April 12 (starting 48 hours before individual game tickets go on sale to the general public).

Fans that purchased the Opening Day VIP Package in 2020 will have a guaranteed spot for this year's home opener on May 4. The package will include the same amenities this season and will be available for pick-up at the South Bend Cubs Den Team Store during regular business hours starting on April 12.

Opening Day for the South Bend Cubs is set for May 4 and will feature a banner raising celebration, recognizing the 2019 Midwest League Championship. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will also receive a 2021 magnet schedule. Information on additional giveaways for the 2021 season will be announced later this week.

All games at Four Winds Field will follow the State of Indiana's guidelines set by the CDC. Fans will be asked to keep at least six feet away from guests they do not know. Hand sanitizers will also be placed throughout the stadium.

In accordance with Major League Baseball's health and safety guidelines, face coverings must be worn at all times while in public areas like restrooms, on the concourse, entering and exiting the stadium, and walking down to the seating bowl. These coverings may be removed when actively eating and drinking while at your seat.

