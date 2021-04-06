Chris Mundhenk Named Great Lakes Loons President and General Manager, Eric Ramseyer Promoted to Vice President & COO

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons announced today that Chris Mundhenk has been named President and General Manager of the Great Lakes Loons. The 2021 season will mark Mundhenk's 15th season with the club after serving in a number of leadership roles since joining the Loons in 2006.

"Chris embodies the Loons values and has demonstrated a strong commitment to the success of this organization and the communities we serve in our region," Loons and Michigan Baseball Foundation Founder and CEO Bill Stavropoulos said. "His personal qualities endear him to our staff, fans, sponsors, and business partners, and we look forward to Chris providing that continued focus and success for the Great Lakes Loons. I would also like to thank Mike Hayes for the leadership he has provided as the Interim President & General Manager. His guidance has been paramount as we position this organization during a truly unique time for the sports entertainment industry."

Mundhenk has 21 years of experience in professional sports, with all but two being in Minor League Baseball. He joined the Loons in 2006 as the Assistant GM of Marketing & Promotions and has held a number of leadership roles with the Loons, including Vice President of Marketing & Entertainment, Vice President of Business Development, and Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer. Prior to joining the Loons, he held previous roles as Director of Promotions & New Business Development for the Altoona Curve (Double-A Affiliate, Pittsburgh Pirates), Director of Promotions for the Spokane Chiefs (Western Hockey League), and Assistant GM of the High Desert Mavericks (former High-A Affiliate, Milwaukee Brewers).

"I could not be more thrilled to be leading this organization and tremendously talented staff," Mundhenk said. "I am thankful to Bill Stavropoulos for this opportunity, and I would also like to thank our leadership team in Eric Ramseyer, Jana Chotivkova, and Tiffany Wardynski for their continued partnership as we generate results for the organization and positively impact our communities throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region."

Mundhenk will assume the role effective April 12. Chris, his wife Nellie, and their daughter Tatum have called Midland home for nearly fifteen years. The Portsmouth, Ohio, native graduated from Otterbein University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a Minor in Sports Management.

The Loons have also named Eric Ramseyer Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Since joining the Loons in 2010, Ramseyer has held a variety of roles in ticketing, corporate partnerships and business operations, most recently as the Vice President of Ticket Sales and Business Operations. A native of Bay City, Eric has a Bachelor's Degree from Northwood University and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Michigan, Flint.

In his expanded role, Ramseyer will provide leadership and oversight for the organization's operational functions and departments.

"Eric has excelled in each of his previous roles; adding his expertise and oversight to key areas of our operation greatly benefits our organization now and well into the future." Mundhenk said. "We have a bright future and I couldn't be more excited to work with Eric, Jana, and Tiffany to provide fun and entertaining experiences to guests and attendees at Dow Diamond in the months and years to come."

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

