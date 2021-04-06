Captains Announce Flagship Broadcast Partnership with WJCU

(Eastlake, OH) - The Lake County Captains are proud to announce a new broadcast partnership for the 2021 season with John Carroll University and WJCU, the university's official student radio station.

WJCU.org will become the official flagship home for Captains baseball. Every Captains broadcast during the 2021 season will be produced from the WJCU studios and streamed live on WJCU.org with Captains play-by-play broadcasters Andrew Luftglass and Brian McLaughlin. The Captains will make all streaming links available on CaptainsBaseball.com.

"We are excited to begin working with John Carroll University and WJCU this season," said Captains Manager of Broadcasting, Media Relations and Social Media Andrew Luftglass. "This partnership will help us produce a high quality broadcast for Captains fans every single game and we hope it will also provide a valuable educational experience for the university."

As part of the partnership, the Captains will select one student to join the broadcast team as its radio broadcast producer. The selected student will learn how to produce a professional baseball broadcast, contribute to the team's broadcast content and gain baseball business experience in the Captains front office.

"We look forward to being the new streaming home of the Captains," said WJCU Director Jasen Sokol. "This partnership will provide tremendous opportunities for John Carroll students to gain real-world experience producing a professional-quality broadcast. We're excited to bring a new era of Captains Baseball to fans across Northeast Ohio."

The Captains open their season on May 4 with a six-game road series against the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland Athletics). The Captains' home opener is scheduled for May 11 against the Fort Wayne TinCaps (San Diego Padres). Further information regarding health and safety procedures, ticketing, promotions and the Captains' roster will be announced in the near future.

