Tim Adleman's Contract Purchased by Detroit Tigers

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that right-handed pitcher Tim Adleman's contract has been purchased by the Detroit Tigers. He will report to the team's Triple-A affiliate in Toledo, Ohio.

"We are happy to see Tim get this opportunity with the Tigers organization," said Ducks Manager Wally Backman. "He has pitched well for us as a starter and reliever, and we wish him the best of luck in this next chapter of his baseball career."

Adleman made three appearances (one start) in a Ducks uniform. The righty posted a 2-0 record with a 1.64 ERA and 14 strikeouts to just one walk in 11 innings of work. He yielded only two runs and six hits in that span as well, holding opponents to a .154 batting average. Most recently, the Staten Island, N.Y. native pitched five innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits and striking out five in a 7-2 win against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on May 8.

The 31-year-old has two seasons of previous Major League experience, having pitched with the Cincinnati Reds in 2016 and 2017. He made 43 appearances (33 starts) in MLB, compiling a 9-15 record with a 4.97 ERA and 155 strikeouts over 192 innings of work. The Georgetown University alum spent all of 2018 with the Samsung Lions of the Korean Baseball Organization, making 31 starts. He also pitched during spring training with the Reds earlier this year.

Adleman becomes the fourth member of the 2019 Ducks roster to have his contract purchased by a Major League club. He joins infielder Ivan De Jesus Jr., whose contract was purchased by the Chicago White Sox on May 7, right-handed pitcher Tim Melville, whose contract was purchased by the Colorado Rockies on May 3 and left-handed pitcher Jon Niese, whose contract was purchased by the Seattle Mariners on April 25.

