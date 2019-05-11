Revs Unable to Slow Red Hot Rockers Despite Packed House at PeoplesBank Park

(York, Pa.): It was a tame night for the York Revolution offense and another loud night for the visiting High Point Rockers, as the Revs fell 8-1 on Saturday night in front of 6,012 fans at PeoplesBank Park. The Revs will look to bounce back and salvage the finale on Sunday at 1 p.m.

With York ace Ross Detwiler's contract purchased by the Chicago White Sox early in the week, right-hander Jay Miller received the call to start on Saturday and worked a great first inning, retiring the side in order while striking out two.

Former Revs righty Joe Van Meter responded by working a scoreless first inning in his first trip back to PeoplesBank Park as a member of the Rockers.

The Rockers got on the board first in the top of the second inning. Dante Bichette, Jr. hit a one out single to start the offense. The next batter, Myles Schroder, doubled down right field line, giving the Rockers runners on second and third with one away. After a bases loaded walk to left fielder Richie Shaffer, Brett Austin lined an RBI single to left scoring Bichette, Jr. Schroder also came around to score as the ball skipped past left fielder Melky Mesa for an error giving High Point an early 2-0 lead.

The Rockers offense followed with two runs in the top of the third inning. Quincy Latimore led off the inning with his third home run of the series over the Arch Nemesis in left. High Point picked up the second run of the inning on an RBI single from Shaffer moving the Rockers lead to 4-0.

The Revs scored their first and only run of the game in the bottom of the third. After Van Meter set down the first two batters of the inning, James Skelton drew a walk and Henry Castillo lined a shot to the opposite field gap in left-center for his league-leading ninth double to score Skelton and cut the lead to 4-1.

High Point tacked on a run in the fifth on a Brett Austin sacrifice fly, pushing the lead to 5-1.

The Rockers stretched the lead further in the eighth inning on a two-run double by Latimore and an RBI double from Stephen Cardullo, moving the lead to the eventual final score of 8-1.

Notes: Pat Young was impressive in his Revs debut working a scoreless sixth inning while striking out two. With Young's addition, the Revs have already used 35 players including 23 pitchers in games this season. Castillo's league-leading ninth double was also his league-high 12th extra-base hit as he extended his hitting streak to seven straight games. Revs catcher Isaias Tejeda was held hitless, ending his eight-game streak, the longest by a Revs batter this season. York righty Mitch Atkins (0-1, 11.25) faces High Point right-hander Tyler Herron (0-1, 4.00) in Sunday's finale. It is Sunday Family Funday presented by Weis Markets, Bark in the Park presented by East York Veterinary Center, and Expectant Mother's Day presented by UPMC. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Revs Ticket Office.

