Revs Done in by Long Ball on Friday Night

May 11, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release





(York, Pa.): The York Revolution were done in by the long ball for the second straight night, falling to the High Point Rockers, 6-3 on Friday at PeoplesBank Park. The Revs suffer a fifth straight loss and will look to get on track as the series continues Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

The Revs got off to a hot start against Rockers starter Paul Clemens in the bottom of the first inning when James Skelton led of the game with a double to the right-center field gap. Henry Castillo followed up with his league-leading eighth double of the season on a shot down the right field line to plate Skelton and give York an early 1-0 lead. After Clemens retired Melky Mesa, Telvin Nash slapped a hanging breaking ball up the middle to score Castillo from second and extend the first inning lead to 2-0.

Revs starter Troy Terzi worked through two scoreless innings to start his night, but ran into trouble in the third when Richie Shaffer led off the inning with a solo home run to left. Terzi bounced back nicely getting out of the inning on a strike out and double play ground ball.

After York failed to answer in their half of the third inning, the Rockers offense stayed hot in the top of the fourth. Stephen Cardullo drew a one-out walk to give the Rockers their first base runner of the inning. Dante Bichette, Jr. followed up the base on balls by slapping a double to right, giving High Point runners on second and third with just one out. Terzi battled back to retire Myles Schroder on a ground out that held both base runners, but Quincy Latimore proved to be a thorn in the Revolution's side once again as he hit a first pitch fastball over the Arch Nemesis in left for a three-run home run, giving the Rockers the 4-2 lead. Terzi (1-1) ended his day by forcing a Tyler Ladendorf ground out as his final line was four innings pitched with four runs allowed on seven hits. He registered two strike outs as well.

The Rockers scored for the third consecutive inning in the top of the fifth. After Giovanni Alfonso walked and stole second base, Cardullo doubled to right off Ian Thomas to move the lead to 5-2. Bichette, Jr. blooped his second double of the game to cushion the lead even further at 6-2.

York scored one run in the eighth when Isaias Tejeda doubled to lead off the inning and was knocked in on a Nate Coronado RBI single.

York also threatened in their half of the ninth when the first two batters of the innings reached base safely (Skelton single, Castillo walk). Rockers closer Trevor Frank bounced back and retired the next three batters to end the game with the tying run at the plate, giving the Rockers their first two wins of the series.

Notes: High Point has totaled five home runs (all over the Arch Nemesis) and eight doubles (five in Friday's game) through the first two games of the series. Skelton (2-for-5) is now 6-for-15 to begin his Revs career. Castillo extended his hitting streak to six consecutive games; 11 of his 15 hits on the season have gone for extra bases, a total that leads the league. Melky Mesa (2-for-5) now has 998 hits for his pro career. Tejeda's double in the eighth extended his hitting streak to eight consecutive games, the longest by a Revs hitter so far this season. Terzi held a 9.1-inning scoreless streak through the first two innings. Thomas began his season with five straight scoreless outings before Friday's appearance. York's bullpen held the Rockers scoreless over the final four innings with Robert Carson, Jonathan de Marte, Julio Perez, and Jarret Martin each working an inning. Martin has now logged four straight scoreless appearances since returning to York. Revs righty Jay Miller (0-0, 7.20) faces Rockers right-hander and former Revs hurler Joe Van Meter (0-2, 3.97) on Saturday at PeoplesBank Park. It is Star Wars Night presented by PA Virtual Charter School, featuring a Star Wars Book Giveaway, and Post-Game Fireworks presented by AAA Southern Pennsylvania. It is AAA Night as fans can buy one ticket, get one free with a valid AAA membership card. It is also a York County Literacy Council Buck-A-Book Night. Tickets are available at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Revs Ticket Office.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.