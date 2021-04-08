Tigers Outlast Cubs in First Alternate Site Game

(Toledo, OH) In the first game played at Fifth Third Field in 584 days and the first alternate site game of April, the Detroit Tigers outlasted the Chicago Cubs 2-1. Daz Cameron recorded the game-winning runs on fifth inning home run.

The pitchers controlled the first few frames until the top of the fourth inning when Patrick Wisdom blasted a shot over the left field fence off of Tigers pitcher Beau Burrows to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead. The Cubs picked up a double, but a terrific catch from Daz Cameron in center field ended the Chicago rally in the fourth.

The Tigers threatened in the bottom of the fourth inning by loading the bases, but Zack Short grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Logan Shore got the start for the Tigers without allowing a run over two strong innings that featured three strikeouts. Joe Jimenez took over in the top of the third inning, pitching around a leadoff walk.

Shelby Miller got the start for the Cubs and pitched into the fourth inning without allowing a run on one hit with four strikeouts and three walks.

Following the brief rain delay, Tigers pitcher Drew Carlton took over on the mound and recorded the final two outs of the fifth inning.

The Tigers got to the Cubs pitching squad in the home half of the fifth, led by a Kody Clemens double to center field. Daz Cameron knocked him home for his first home run at the alternate site.

The Tigers will travel to South Bend on Saturday to take on the Cubs in another alternate site matchup. The next alternate site game at Fifth Third Field is Thursday, April 15 at 6:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

