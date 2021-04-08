Syracuse Mets Will Host Virtual Open House Online on April 15th

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets are excited to announce details for a Virtual Open House that will take place online using Zoom on Thursday, April 15th from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Normally the Mets "Open House" is a live in-person event on the first Saturday in March but due to COVID-19 restrictions, a virtual event is being planned for the fans.

Fans can attend the virtual Open House using a Zoom URL link that will be provided on the day of the event online at SyracuseMets.com and on the Syracuse Mets Twitter (@SyracuseMets) and Facebook accounts (Facebook.com/SyracuseMets). The event will be available for the first 500 attendees who use the link on Zoom. A Zoom account is not necessary to watch the Open House. Fans will be able to attend the Virtual Open House from their computer, smart phone or tablet. The event will also be recorded and posted online afterward for fans to watch.

The Virtual Open House will feature information on ticket sales, State COVID-19 regulations, a virtual stadium tour, introduction of Chad Kreuter as the new field manager, season promotions, and fan Q & A with both Chad Kreuter and Jason Smorol.

"The Open House is a fun tradition that we always look forward to," said Jason Smorol, Syracuse Mets General Manager. "We are excited to continue this tradition in this "new normal" as we get closer and closer to baseball returning to Syracuse. We know how anxious and excited our fans are for a Syracuse Mets season, and we look forward to reconnecting with them and giving them as many details as we can about the upcoming season."

Tickets for the 2021 Syracuse Mets baseball season will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, April 20th at 10 a.m. Fans will be able to purchase tickets at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium or over the phone during regular office hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or online anytime at syracusemets.com.

Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, May 4th at 6:35 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium. Please follow the Syracuse Mets on social media or check our website for the most up-to-date information on 2021 Syracuse Mets tickets, promotions, and more.

