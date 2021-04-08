Syracuse Mets Tickets for the 2021 Season on Sale Starting April 20th, 10 a.m.

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets are excited to announce that tickets for the 2021 baseball season will go on sale starting Tuesday, April 20th at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular office hours (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone at 315-474-7833, or online at syracusemets.com.

Tickets for the 2021 baseball season will go on sale on a monthly basis due to possible changes in COVID-19 regulations throughout the season. On April 20th, fans will be able to purchase tickets for games during the month of May, including Opening Day, May 4th. Tickets will go on sale for each month on the following days:

May Tickets - go on sale April 20th at 10 a.m.

June Tickets - go on sale May 27th at 10 a.m.

July Tickets - go on sale June 17th at 10 a.m.

August tickets - go on sale July 22nd at 10 a.m.

September Tickets - go on sale August 30th at 10 a.m.

Season Seat Members will be able to pre-select games three days before the general public each month and are being contacted by the team now.

Fans with tickets that they elected to hold onto from the 2020 season will be able to exchange those tickets in advance of the general public on April 19th.

Flex Plan holders and donations from the 2020 season will be able to use those items for the 2021 season starting April 20th and can be redeemed at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office during regular office hours or over the phone at 315-474-7833.

The Syracuse Mets will follow the guidelines set forth by New York State and limit tickets sales to 20% capacity with socially distanced pod seating, which will allow 2,163 fans to attend each game. Pods are predetermined and will range from 1 seat to 6 seats.

The Syracuse Mets will be selling luxury suites for full, half, and quarter seasons and if available, on a game-by-game basis. Hospitality locations for group parties will also take place under the guidelines set forth by the state for weddings and private events.

According to New York State guidelines, fans will also be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test prior to entry. Proof of vaccination is only valid if the individual has received their second Moderna or Pfizer shot, or first Johnson & Johnson shot at least 2 weeks prior to the event date. Negative COVID-19 tests must be dated within 72 hours of the event if it is a PCR test, or within 6 hours of the event if it is an Antigen test. The Syracuse Mets will be screening fans upon entry to the stadium, including temperature testing.

Fans will be required to wear a face mask covering both their nose and mouth for the duration of the game, unless they are actively eating or drinking. Fans will also be asked to remain in their seats and not linger throughout the stadium, unless using the restroom, purchasing food or drinks at the concession stands, or shopping in the Team Store.

