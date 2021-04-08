Prospects Nights Packed with Promotions

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today revealed that Prospects Nights presented by Hoosier Lottery are returning to Victory Field for back-to-back games during the first homestand of the 2021 season - Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15. Mystery card sets featuring five Pittsburgh Pirates prospects on trading cards, one of which will be autographed, will be given away to the first 1,000 fans through the gates each night. The Indians will also wear Pirates-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off, with proceeds benefiting Indianapolis Indians Charities. Gates open at 6:00 PM both dates.

In addition to the mystery card set giveaway and jersey auction, fans can purchase a ticket package that will include bobbleheads of first baseman Will Craig and third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes, both recipients of Minor League Rawlings Gold Glove Awards in 2019. The bobbleheads ticket package is limited in availability and must be purchased in advance. Follow Indians social and IndyIndians.com for the official on-sale release of the ticket package.

"Prospects Nights were popular among our fans in 2018 and 2019, and we're excited to give them a fresh look during Victory Field's 25th anniversary season," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians President and General Manager. "The mystery card set giveaway, jersey auction and Gold Glove bobbleheads ticket package undoubtedly add flavor to the menu for the opening weekend of baseball at Victory Field."

Traditionally on Prospects Nights, fans have had access to Indians players and coaches for team autograph sessions on the Victory Field concourse. With COVID-19 protocols in place for the 2021 season, fan-to-player interactions are on hold, making the pre-packaged mystery card sets the best alternative. The mystery card sets contain five randomized trading cards from an overall 25-player set.

The game-worn jerseys are designed in the spirit of Indianapolis' parent club, the Pirates, whom the Indians have been the Triple-A affiliate of since 2005. The jersey auction begins Friday, May 14 and concludes at the end of the seventh inning on Saturday, May 15.

The Indians previously announced their Daily Deals for the 2021 season and plan to release additional promotions, tickets on sale and Victory Field safety protocols in the coming weeks. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

