Several New Faces Join Indy's Probable Rotation

April 8, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







The Indianapolis Indians starting rotation in 2021 will likely feature many new faces after 600-plus days without organized baseball in the Circle City. The COVID-19 pandemic that forced the cancellation of the Minor League Baseball season in 2020 has also led to a modified upcoming season, from alternate sites in April to six-game series between single opponents once the Triple-A season officially gets started. With those changes, it's likely that some adjustments will be made with the starting rotation.

In preparation for the long-awaited 2021 MiLB season, we looked at the potential six-man rotation that could lead the Indians come May 4.

Max Kranick: After spending the 2020 season at Pittsburgh's Alternate Training Site, the 23-year-old Kranick could be a fresh face in Indianapolis this season. He was selected by Pittsburgh in the 11th round (345th overall) of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft out of Valley View (Archbald, Pa.) High School. The right-hander spent the 2019 campaign with High-A Bradenton and went 6-7 with a 3.79 ERA (46er/109.1ip) and 78 strikeouts in 20 starts. Although he hasn't pitched above High-A, he will look to make his Triple-A debut after opening the season on Pittsburgh's Alternate Site roster as the club's No. 30 prospect according to Baseball America.

James Marvel: The 27-year-old right-hander is the only familiar face in the possible starting rotation for the Indians. The Pirates selected Marvel in the 36th round (1,087th overall) of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft out of Duke University, and he made the jump to Indianapolis during a stellar 2019 campaign. In 11 starts with the Indians, he went 7-0 with a 2.67 ERA (18er/60.2ip) and 53 strikeouts. He won 12 consecutive decisions between Altoona and Indianapolis and led all qualified Pirates minor leaguers in ERA (2.94 [53er/162.1ip]), total wins (16) and strikeouts (136) to be named Pittsburgh's Minor League Pitcher of the Year.

Wil Crowe: Crowe came to Pittsburgh in December 2020 as part of the trade that sent 1B Josh Bell to the Nationals. Crowe was selected by Washington in the second round (65th overall) of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of South Carolina. He quickly rose through the ranks and made his major league debut on Aug. 22, 2020. The right-hander went 0-2 with an 11.88 ERA (11er/8.1ip) in three starts with Washington while splitting time between the alternate site and majors. He has made 10 career Triple-A starts, all with Fresno in 2019, and went 0-4 with a 6.17 ERA (37er/54.0ip) and 41 strikeouts. He was also named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Year during his 2018 season with High-A Potomac. Crowe is ranked as Pittsburgh's No. 20 prospect by Baseball America.

Cody Bolton: Bolton was selected by Pittsburgh in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of Tracy (Calif.) High School and enters the season as the club's highest ranked prospect (No. 7, _Baseball America_) on Indy's probable rotation. Before spending 2020 at the alternate site, the right-hander earned Florida State League midseason All-Star honors with High-A Bradenton while going 6-3 with a 1.61 ERA (11er/61.2ip) and 69 strikeouts in 12 starts. His dominant start to the 2019 season earned him a promotion to Double-A Altoona in June, where he went 2-3 with a 5.85 ERA (26er/40.0ip) and 33 strikeouts.

Miguel Yajure: After making his major league debut on Aug. 31, 2020 with New York (AL) and no Triple-A experience, the 22-year-old Yajure could be suiting up for the Indians this season. He was signed by New York (AL) as a non-drafted free agent in 2015, then was traded to Pittsburgh in a January 2021 deal that sent RHP Jameson Taillon to the Yankees. He appeared in three games with the Yankees and posted a 1.29 ERA (1er/7.0ip) with eight strikeouts. The right-hander spent most of the 2019 season with High-A Tampa where he recorded a dominant 122 strikeouts in 22 games (18 starts) with an 8-6 record and 2.26 ERA (32er/127.2ip). He spent August with Double-A Trenton and was named to the Florida State League All-Star team after the season. He enters the 2021 campaign as the Pirates' No. 10 prospect by Baseball America.

Chase De Jong: The veteran right-hander signed with Pittsburgh as a minor league free agent in January. He was selected by Toronto in the second round (81st overall) of the 2012 First-Year Player Draft and has 15 games of major league experience under his belt after debuting on April 5, 2017. He spent time in independent ball before being signed by Houston for part of the 2020 campaign, where he appeared in three games (two starts) with a 14.73 ERA (12er/7.1ip). He spent most of 2019 with Triple-A Rochester and recorded a 9.73 ERA (49er/45.1ip) with 30 strikeouts in 13 games (10 starts). During his 2016 campaign with Double-A Tulsa, he was named the Texas League Pitcher of the Year.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from April 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.