Tiger-Cats Sign Liegghio to Two-Year Extension

October 24, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the football club has signed national placekicker Marc Liegghio to a two-year contract extension, keeping him in Hamilton through the 2026 season.

Liegghio, 27, has played 66 games over his four seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Tiger-Cats (2023-24) and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2021-22), converting 117 of 138 field goal attempts (84.8%), with a career-long of 55 yards, while also converting 125 of 139 convert attempts (89.9%). The 5'7, 198-pound native of Woodbridge, Ontario was named the Tiger-Cats Most Outstanding Special Teams Player for 2024 after converting 39 of his 44 field goals (88.6%) and 37 of his 38 convert attempts (97.4%).

Liegghio was originally selected by the Blue Bombers in the fifth round, 39th overall, in the 2020 CFL Draft after four seasons (2016-20) at Western University.

