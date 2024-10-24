Coinbase Becomes the First Crypto Partner of the Canadian Football League

TORONTO - Coinbase, the global cryptocurrency exchange, is the new Official Crypto Partner of the Canadian Football League (CFL) and the 111th Grey Cup. Coinbase, the league's first-ever partner in the crypto space, will also sponsor the opening coin toss ahead of the championship game in Vancouver on November 17.

Canada is the second-most crypto-aware country across Coinbase's international markets. With an estimated five million crypto holders calling Canada home, about 13 percent of the population, Coinbase sees a significant opportunity for growth in the Canadian market.

"The CFL is one of Canada's most celebrated sports leagues, and we're thrilled to be partnering with them," said Lucas Matheson, CEO, Coinbase Canada. "Together, we aim to deepen Canadians' connection with crypto and provide them with the tools and opportunities to participate in the digital economy, increasing economic freedom across Canada in the process."

Coinbase is giving away $25 in bitcoin to every CFL fan after their first trade on the Coinbase mobile app or Coinbase.com. During the post-season, scanning select QR codes in-stadium and during Grey Cup Playoff broadcasts can earn fans regular season tickets next season or bitcoin prizing; one lucky winner will receive a grand prize of $50,000 in bitcoin and the Ultimate Grey Cup Experience trip for two to the 112th Grey Cup in Winnipeg next season.

Coinbase is a leading cryptocurrency exchange, on a mission to increase economic freedom in Canada and around the world. Coinbase officially launched in Canada in 2023 and has since become the largest and first international exchange to be registered as a Restricted Dealer.

"Technology has transformed how fans interact with the game," said Tyler Keenan, the CFL's Chief Revenue Officer. "Collaborating with a trusted leader in the crypto space like Coinbase allows us to enhance our offerings, and develop more engaging and innovative experiences to better connect with our amazing fans."

The 111th Grey Cup, featuring the internationally acclaimed Jonas Brothers in the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show, will be played from BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Sunday, November 17 with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. The championship contest will be broadcast live across the nation on TSN, CTV and RDS. CBS Sports Network will exclusively televise the Grey Cup in the U.S. Viewers outside of North America can tune-in for free via the league's livestreaming platform, CFL+.

