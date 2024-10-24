Stamps Wrap up Season in Regina

October 24, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







Calgary Stampeders at Saskatchewan Roughriders

Mosaic Stadium

Saturday, Oct. 26

5 p.m. MDT

Radio: QR Calgary, SiriusXM 167

TV: TSN

Streaming: CFL+ (U.S. and international)

The Calgary Stampeders wrap up the 2024 Canadian Football League season on Saturday with a trip to Regina and a matchup with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Kickoff at Mosaic Stadium is 5 p.m. MDT.

It's the second meeting of the season between the longtime rivals with the Roughriders claiming a 37-29 victory at Calgary's McMahon Stadium in Week 16.

The Stampeders (4-12-1) have been eliminated from playoff contention while Saskatchewan (9-7-1) goes into the final week of the season assured of at least second place in the West Division.

Calgary has a 6-1 regular-season record in Regina since Mosaic Stadium opened its doors in 2017. Including the final three games at the venue known for most of its existence as Taylor Field, the Stamps are 9-1 in their 10 most recent regular-season visits to Saskatchewan.

The Stamps are 0-8 on the road and 3-6 against the West Division. Saskatchewan is 5-3 at home and 5-4 against the West.

