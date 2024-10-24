Game Day at a Glance - Week 21 vs Calgary

Rider Nation, the final game of the Roughrider regular season is here, and it's all about celebrating YOU-the best fans in the CFL! 13th Fan Appreciation Day, presented by Capital Automotive Group, is our way of saying thank you to the heart and soul of our franchise. Gates open at 3:30 p.m., with kickoff at 5:00 p.m.

This week's game day giveaways are next level! Stay in your seats during 'Bring Em' Out' as Roughrider players launch signed footballs into the crowd. The prizes keep coming all game long, with autographed balls, Rider fan chains, and more up for grabs! At halftime, you could win a free furnace and AC unit from Regina Plumbing and Heating and watch 10 contestants race to win a new car in the Pick 6 Draw Showdown, courtesy of Capital Auto Group. Season ticket holders are in the running for FREE 2025 season tickets, and one lucky game-day ticket holder will also win a pair of 2025 season seats!

For this one, we're going to want to start at the end because immediately following the game, fans will be welcomed onto the field to play and get autographs from their favourite Roughriders! The team will head inside after the game ends to receive a message from Head Coach Corey Mace before they return to the field to interact with Rider Nation.

With spooky season upon us, this game day is all about treating our fans! Wear your best Halloween costume and bring your biggest pillowcase because we've got tons of giveaways throughout the game! No costume? No worries - as we're bringing back our new Rider Nation Alternate jersey for this game and would love to see you repping your favourite player in (extra dark) green!

We're kicking off Halloween early with trick-or-treating on the concourse before the game. Enjoy spooky tunes from the 620 CKRM Rider Pep Band while kids collect free treats from stations set up across the concourse. Every child entering the stadium will receive a special Roughriders Halloween candy bucket to fill up with sweet treats and goodies!

The fun starts early at the Coors Light Party in the Park! Bring out the whole family and take part in some friendly fall competition! Take a stab at the pumpkin carving contest against some of your favourite Roughrider players or show off your best costume for a chance to win great prizes in our costume contest!

Once the contests wrap up, relax and rock out with local Regina band EPIC at the Coors Light stage.

And of course, all your favorite Party in the Park staples are back including hair and face painting, inflatables, tailgate games, and more!

As the temperature drops, it's a sure sign that high-flying playoff football is heating up at Mosaic Stadium! Don't let the cold keep you from enjoying every thrilling moment and this week, The Rider Store has you covered. From October 25th to 27th, gear up with 50% off select toques, available both at Mosaic Stadium and online at theriderstore.ca. Whether you're cheering from the stands or showing your Rider pride around town, this limited-time offer ensures you stay warm and stylish while supporting the Green and White.

$5 pregame beer is here! The $5 Happy Hour special will apply exclusively to 355 ml cans of Coors Light, Pilsner, and Heineken 0.0 (non-alcoholic) and run for one hour starting 90 minutes prior to kickoff and cutting off 30 minutes before kickoff. Keep an eye on the SaskTel MaxTron, which will count down Happy Hour all through the pregame, so you don't miss out!

Happy Hour beer locations include the south end concourse pop-up locations with additional Happy Hour beer tubs located near Young's Equipment Gate 1, Pepsi Gate 2 and SaskTel Gate 3. The offer does not apply to draught beer and will not be available at food concessions, Harvard Media's Studio 620 Lounge or within premium areas. However, fans who arrive for game day a little earlier will have the option to purchase $5 beer at Coors Light Party in the Park, starting three hours prior to kickoff.

If you plan to enjoy alcoholic beverages, remember to arrange a safe, sober ride home from Mosaic Stadium, with several available options, including sober drivers, Rider Transit, cabs, and ride-sharing services.

The Roughriders Foundation 50/50 presented by ISC is bigger than ever with some of their best prizes yet, giving you the chance to go the extra yard this Saturday with new in-game prizing. For a $10 add-on ticket, fans will be entered to win a 2024 HDK Classic 4 plus custom Roughrider Golf Cart. Tickets are available every week, with the next draw taking place after the game! There is a new Early Bird prize to be won every game! Better yet, join the Roughrider Foundation 50/50 Club today and you will never miss a chance to win an Early Bird prize or 50/50 jackpot!

Reminders for the game

Your phone is your ticket! Don't forget to download the Rider App, powered by SaskTel, on to your smartphone and have your digital tickets ready before you come to Mosaic Stadium.We promise it's easy, but we created a tutorial videohere andhavea complete FAQ andwrittentutorial atRiderville.com, just in case!

Water Bottle Refill! Beat the heat with a refillable water bottle! Empty water bottles under 1L are permitted to be brought inside the stadium and water bottle refill stations are located in the south end of the stadium, on either side of the SaskTel MaxTron to help fans stay hydrated.

In transit? Rider Transit is available to get you to Mosaic Stadium safely and easily! Free bus transit is available from various locations across the city including SouthlandMall, University of Regina, the Turvey Centre, Victoria Avenue and ScarthStreet. With construction on Dewdney Avenue, the Warehouse District stops will be at 6th Avenue and Rose Street and 8th Avenue and Scarth Street. Buses run starting 1 hour and 45 minutes before a Rider game. The last bus departs each location 30 minutes before kickoff. Buses will return to the drop-off locations at the start of the 4th quarter and continue to shuttle until 75 minutes after the game has ended.

Please do NOT bring large purses, backpacks, or camera bags as they are prohibited. There is a clear bag policy for all Saskatchewan Roughrider games. Each fan, including children,can bring in one clear bag sized 12 x 6 x 12 or smaller.More details on the clear bag policy can be foundhere.

Bike Valet! Whether youarrive atthe stadium on four wheels or two, there are options available!The bike valet opens at three o'clockon game day and is staffed by volunteers through REAL. The bikes are inside a fenced compound that ismonitoredthroughout its hours of operation.Please note that your bike must be picked up within one hour after the game ends. The bike valet is located by the South-West exterior of the stadium by Young's Equipment Gate 1.

Regular Season Week 20

This week, your Saskatchewan Roughriders gear up for their final game of the 2024 regular season, and the race for first in the West is coming down to the wire. With a home playoff game already secured, this week's showdown against Calgary could determine whether the Roughriders finish first or second in the West division, potentially granting the Green and White a first round-bye.

For the Roughriders to claim the top spot and host the West Final at Mosaic Stadium on November 9th, two things need to happen: The Blue Bombers must lose to the Montreal Alouettes this Saturday (1 p.m. MT) and the Roughriders need to take down the Calgary Stampeders. Any other scenario would see the Green and White hosting the Semi-Final on November 2nd.

With so much on the line, ball control is crucial, and this Roughriders team has developed what head coach Corey Mace describes as an "obsession for possession."

The Roughriders currently boast an impressive +25 turnover ratio, and if they manage a +3 on Saturday, they'll surpass the 1994 Roughriders (+27) for the best turnover differential in franchise history.

A key player in this ball-hawking defense is Rolan Milligan Jr., whose league-leading eight interceptions have made him a cornerstone of the Roughriders' success. Best described by Roughriders defensive lineman Micah Johnson as a flat-out dog," Milligan Jr. ranks second in the CFL for special teams tackles (20), fourth in total defensive plays (111), and is tied for second in pass knockdowns (10). His sharp football IQ and relentless playing style in the backfield poses a constant threat to opposing quarterbacks and ball carriers alike.

Wide receiver Samuel Emilus has been a game-changer for the Green and White, delivering clutch performances all season long. As of Week 20, Emilus leads the team with 132 targets-just five shy of the league lead. With 87 receptions, 1,064 yards, and five touchdowns, he's been a near unstoppable threat to opposing defenses and a favorite target for quarterback Trevor Harris. Emilus' talent doesn't stop at catching the ball; he's a certified playmaker, using his ability to find open lanes and break tackles to average a fifth-best 12.2 yards per catch in the league and ranks second in the CFL in yards after catch with an eye-popping 439. When the ball's in the air, you know Samuel Emilus is about to make a game-changing play.

