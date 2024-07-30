Tiffany Hayes, Azerbaijan Drop 3×3 Olympic Opener to Spain, 18-16

PARIS - Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes tallied team-highs of 10 points and 7 rebounds, but it was not enough as the Azerbaijan 3×3 Olympic Team (0-1) dropped its Olympic opener to Spain (1-0), 18-16, on Tuesday evening in Paris.

After Hayes put her side up 7-6 with a 2-pointer at 5:11, Spain followed with an 8-0 run for a 14-7 advantage with just 2:47 to play. Azerbaijan scored the next 4 points and fought back to within 2 points on a pair of Hayes free throws, but time ran out on the Eastern European team.

Azerbaijan got into foul trouble early, being whistled for their 7th foul at 6:36, which results in 2 free throws awarded to the opposing team (at 10 fouls it's 2 free throws and possession). Spain didn't pick up its 7th until there were just 6 seconds remaining.

Azerbaijan continues Olympic 3×3 play against the USA (0-1) on July 31 at 12:30 pm PDT. The game will be telecast live on E! Entertainment Television and streamed on Peacock. The U.S. 3×3 squad

3×3 is played on a half court with a 10-minute game clock and 12-second shot clock. Play is continuous, as teams clear the ball behind the 2-point line following a made basket, defensive rebound or steal. The first team to score 21 points via 1-point field goals, 2-pointers behind the arc or free throws is victorious; or if time expires then the team leading wins. If the game is tied at the end of regulation play, the first team to score 2 points in overtime is the winner.

