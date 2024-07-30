A'ja Wilson Wins 5th Straight KIA WNBA Western Conference Player of the Month Award

July 30, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







NEW YORK, NY - The WNBA announced today that Aces forward A'ja Wilson is the KIA Western Conference Player of the Month for June, 2024. The honor is her second of the season and Western Conference-record 10th overall.

The front-runner for the 2024 M'VP now ranks 2nd in league history for most Player of the Month awards behind Tina Charles who has collected 12 in her career, all while playing for teams in the Eastern Conference.

Wilson averaged 27.2 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.2 steals, and 2.0 blocks in the month of June,while connecting on 53.1 percent of her field goal attempts, 46.2 percent of her shots from beyond the arc, and 87.4 percent from the free throw line. In averaging more than 25 points and 10 rebounds in June, she became the first WNBA player to ever do so in back-to-back months, as she averaged 26.5 points and 12.5 rebounds in the month of May.

The Aces went 6-4 in June, but closed out the month with 4 straight victories to improve to 10-6 on the season.

Through the first 2 months of the season, Wilson is leading the WNBA in scoring (26.9 ppg), while ranking second in rebounding (11.1 rpg), and blocked shots (2.3 bpg), and 5th in steals (1.9 spg). She is connecting on 51.1 percent of her shots from the field, 38.1 percent from distance and 85.2 percent from the charity stripe.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 30, 2024

A'ja Wilson Wins 5th Straight KIA WNBA Western Conference Player of the Month Award - Las Vegas Aces

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.