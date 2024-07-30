A'ja Wilson Named Western Conference Player of the Week for 4th Time in 2024, 20th Time Overall

July 30, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that Aces forward A'ja Wilson is the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from July 8-17. It is the 4th weekly honor for the 2-time M'VP this season, and the 20th of her career. Only 6 players in league history have as many or more career player of the week awards than Wilson-Tina Charles (32), Candace Parer (27), Elena Delle Donne (24), Tamika Catchings (22), Diana Taurasi (21) and Maya Moore (20).

Wilson averaged a league-high 28.3 points, 17.3 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game, while also recording 2.3 steals per contest. She also made 50.6 percent of her field goal attempts, 44.4 percent of her three balls, and 96.4 percent of her free throws while the Aces went 3-1 to improve to 16-8 on the year.

This marks the 4th Player of the Week honor for Wilson this season, and 3rd consecutive win. Only 2 players in WNBA history have won 4 straight player o the week awards-Maya Moore in 2014, and Elena Delle Donne in 2019. Wilson also earned the May, June and July Western Conference Player of the Month awards this season.

The front-runner for the 2024 M'VP award leads the league in scoring (27.2 ppg), rebounding (12.0 rpg), and blocked shots (2.9), while ranking 5th in steals (1.9 spg), 8th in field goal percentage (.522), 10th in 3-point field goal percentage (.395) and 9th in free throw percentage (.872).

