Aces Look to Secure Two Victories in a Row in Semifinals at Indiana

Published on September 25, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Las Vegas Aces (34-10, 1-1) are set to play games 3 and 4 against the Indiana Fever (24-10, 1-1) in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the best-of-five WNBA Semifinals. Game 3 is set for Friday, Sept. 26, at 4:30 p.m. (all times Pacific) and will air nationally on ESPN2, while Game 4 will be played Sunday, Sept. 28 at noon on ABC.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: With a tied 1-1 series, the Aces will have to win the next 2 games on the road to close out the series and advance to the WNBA Finals for the 3rd time in 4 years. Game 5, if necessary, would be played at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

On the other side of the semifinals bracket, No. 4 Phoenix (1-1) earned a 89-83 nail-biting overtime win at top-seeded Minnesota (1-1) on Tuesday and will head back home to play Games 3 and 4. Both Game 3 matchups will be played on Friday on ESPN2.

UPCOMING PLAYOFF MILESTONES:

A'ja Wilson (359) is on the verge from passing Candace Parker (360) to lead the league in playoff 2-point field goals made.

Wilson (978) is 29 points away from passing Breanna Stewart (1,006) on the W's all-time playoff scoring list.

No. 6 Wilson (230) is 5 made free throws away from passing Parker (234) for No. 5 in W playoff history.

No. 6 Wilson (472) is 13 rebounds away from passing No. 5 Jonquel Jones (484) on the all-time playoff total rebounds list.

Wilson is just 1 blocked shot away from breaking a tie with Brittney Griner (105) for No. 3 on the all-time playoffs blocks list. Parker sits at No. 2 with 117.

Chelsea Gray is currently tied with Katie Douglas at 95 3-pointers made on the league's all-time playoffs 3-pointers made list at No. 6. Jackie Young is also tied with Allie Quigley with 68 3-pointers each for No. 18 on that list.

Gray (339) is 3 assists away from passing Lindsay Whalen (341) for No. 4 on the W's all-time playoffs assists list.

Gray (69) is just 2 steals from passing Rebekkah Brunson, Deanna Nolan and Lindsay Whalen with 70 steals each to take sole possession of No. 12 on the W's all-time playoffs steals list. Sheryl Swoopes (71) is at No. 11 and Courtney Vandersloot, Sue Bird and Douglas have 72 each at No. 8.

Becky Hammon needs 1 more playoff win to tie Lin Dunn at No. 7 for all-time WNBA playoff coaching victories.

UPCOMING ACES PLAYOFF CAREER MILESTONES:

200 Rebounds: Gray (185 + 15) and Young (199 + 1)

350 Assists: Gray (339 + 11)

100 Made Free Throws: Jewell Loyd (97 + 3)

1st Point: Aaliyah Nye

50 Rebounds: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (49 + 1)

100 Points: Parker-Tyus (83 + 17)

50 Points: NaLyssa Smith (42 + 8)

500 Rebounds: Wilson (472 + 28)

1,000 Points: Wilson (978 + 22)

600 Points: Young (566 + 34)

Aces vs. Fever: After dropping Game 1, the Aces bounced back Tuesday evening to secure a Game 2 90-68 win on their home floor and are seeking for a sweep on the road to avoid a winner-takes-all Game 5.

After an off night, shooting 40.8% (29-71 FGs) from the floor and 29.4% (5-17 3pt FGs) from deep in Game 1, Las Vegas was back on track in Game 2, connecting on 53.8% (35-65 FGs) of its field goals and 41.7% (5-12 3pt FGs) from distance.

After shooting an uncharacteristic 27.3% (6-22 FGs) in Game 1, 2025 WNBA M'VP Wilson also had a bounce-back game and tallied 25 points on 10 of 18 (.556) shooting, while adding 9 rebounds, 5 steals and 2 blocked shots in Game 2. Las Vegas is 11-0 in playoff games when Wilson scores at least 25 points and 18-7 when she scores at least 20.

Evans, who has scored 14 and 10 over the past 2 games, is averaging 12 points in the semis after averaging 2 points over Games 2 and 3 in the first round. Smith also bumped up her scoring in Game 2, posting 6 points in the third quarter alone to finish with a playoff career-high 18 on 7 of 9 shooting after tallying just 4 in Game 1.

In addition to upticks from the Aces on the offensive end, their defense helped turn stops into scoring. The Aces recorded 12 steals to the Fever's 5, including a career playoff-high 5 steals from Wilson, and scored 28 points off 22 Indiana turnovers. Wilson's 2 blocked shots also doubled the Fever's 1 total block.

The Aces also held Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell to 13 points on Tuesday, compared to her career playoff-high 34 points in Game 1, and center Aliyah Boston to only 6 points in comparison to her 12 in the first contest.

The Aces are now 29-19 in playoff games since moving to Las Vegas in 2018 and 39-42 as a franchise.

UP NEXT: Las Vegas are seeking to close out the semis on the road after Games 3 and 4 to advance to the Finals. Game 4 is set for Sunday, Sept. 28, with tipoff at 12 p.m. on ABC.







