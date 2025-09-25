Game Preview: WNBA Semifinals Comes to Indy Knotted at 1-1

After splitting a pair of games in Las Vegas, the Fever and Aces will clash twice this weekend at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Game 3 of the best-of-five WNBA Semifinals is on Friday night.

The Fever dominated Game 1, shooting 50 percent from the field in an 89-73 win. But the Aces flipped the script in Game 2, shooting 53.8 percent in a 90-68 victory.

There were several stark contrasts between Game 1 and Game 2 for the both sides.

The Fever offense was humming in Game 1, with All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell erupting for 34 points and Indiana committing just 10 turnovers. But in Game 2, Mitchell went just 4-for-14 from the field and the Fever turned the ball over 22 times, which the Aces converted into 28 points.

Conversely, the Fever held four-time MVP A'ja Wilson in check in Game 1, limiting her to just 16 points (only four in the second half) on 6-of-22 shooting. But Wilson was much more efficient in Game 2, scoring a game-high 25 points while going 10-for-18 from the field.

After a blowout by both teams, it wouldn't be a surprise is Game 3 is more tightly contested. It's a crucial contest, with the winner moving one win away from advancing to the WNBA Finals. The Fever have the advantage of playing in front of their home crowd and will hope that can help carry them to victory.







