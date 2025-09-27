Aces One Win Away from Reaching WNBA Finals, Seek to Close out Semifinals in Game 4 Sunday

Published on September 27, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Las Vegas Aces (34-10, 2-1) are one win away from reaching their third WNBA Finals in four years and are seeking a Game 4 close-out victory against the Indiana Fever (24-20, 1-2) in the best-of-five WNBA Semifinals series on Sunday, Sept. 28, at 12 p.m. (all times Pacific) on ABC.

Game Notes | Player Game by Game Statistics

PLAYOFF PICTURE: The Aces can close out the semis on Sunday afternoon. If a Game 5 is necessary, the series will shift back to Las Vegas for a Sept. 30 winner-take-all elimination game at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

On the other side of the semifinals bracket, Phoenix (2-1) has taken its momentum back home and secured a Game 3 win against Minnesota (1-2). The Lynx are on the brink of elimination and must win the next two games to advance to the Finals, while Phoenix needs just one win to advance to its 6 th WNBA Finals. Sunday's Lynx-Mercury game will air at 5 pm on ESPN. The full 2025 WNBA Playoffs bracket and schedule can be found here.

UPCOMING PLAYOFF MILESTONES:

No. 5 A'ja Wilson (375) is 4 field goals made away from passing Maya Moore (378) for No. 4 on the league's all-time playoff list.

No. 6 Wilson (230) needs 5 made free throws to pass Candace Parker (234) for No. 5 all-time.

No. 6 Wilson (480) is just 5 rebounds from passing Jonquel Jones (484) for No. 5 on the W's all-time playoff total rebounds list.

No. 7 Wilson (991) needs 16 points to pass Breanna Stewart (1,006) on the W's all-time playoff scoring list.

Jackie Young (69) is 2 3-pointers away from passing Mwadi Mabika (70) at No. 17 and 3 from passing Sabrina Ionescu (71) at No. 16 on the all-time playoffs 3-pointers made list. Chelsea Gray is No. 6 on that list with 96, trailing No. 5 Maya Moo re, who has 109.

No. 11 Gray (71) is 2 steals from passing Courtney Vandersloot, Sue Bird and Katie Douglas, who have 72 apiece, for No. 8 on the all-time playoffs steals list. DeLisha Milton-Jones stands at No. 7 with 73.

Becky Hammon is 1 playoff win away from breaking a tie with former Indiana head coach Lin Dunn (23) for the No. 7 spot on the all-time WNBA playoff coaching victories list. Brian Agler is No. 6 with 24 wins.

UPCOMING ACES PLAYOFF CAREER MILESTONES:

1'000 Points: Wilson (991 + 9)

Wilson would become the 7 th player in league history to reach this milestone

850 Points: Gray (821 + 29)

600 Points: Young (591 + 9)

500 Points: Loyd (467 + 33)

1 st Point: Aaliyah Nye

500 Rebounds: Wilson (480 + 20)

200 Rebounds: Gray (188 + 12)

50 Rebounds: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (49 + 1) and NaLyssa Smith (38 + 12)

350 Assists: Gray (345 + 5)

100 Assists: Jewell Loyd (90 + 10)

100 Made Free Throws: Gray (97 + 3) and Loyd (97 +3)

100 Made 3-Pointers: Gray (96 + 4)

Aces vs. Fever: After dropping Game 1, the Aces bounced back in Game 2 with a 90-68 victory on their home floor to even up the series before heading on the road for Games 3 and 4. After a close first three quarters of Game 3, Las Vegas came away with a 84-72 road victory.

The Aces defense clamped down in the fourth, forcing the Fever to miss their first 8 shot attempts in the quarter and limited them to only 5 points through nearly the first 8 minutes, 3 of which came from the charity stripe. While the Aces didn't attempt any 3-pointers in the final frame, they controlled the game's outcome on the defensive end by limiting Indiana to just 1 of 5 (.200) 3-point shooting and 37.5% from the floor, while shooting 57.1% in the quarter on the offensive end.

2025 WNBA M'VP Wilson, who is averaging 23.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.5 blocks and 2.2 steals in the 2025 postseason, had an off shooting night, connecting on 6 of 20 (.300) from the floor on Friday. Despite that, she still managed to finish the game with a near double-double with 13 points and 8 rebounds. Six of her 13 points came in the fourth quarter in which she shot 50% (3-6 FGs) to help seal the victory.

Guard Dana Evans continues to be a steady scoring threat for the Aces after recording her third straight game in double figures. She averages 11.3 points in this series and was one assist away from tying her career playoff high with 5 assists on Friday.

After scoring just 4 points in Game 1, Smith has found her footing over the past 2 games, scoring a playoff career-high 18 points in Game 2 and putting up 16 points and a playoff career-high 4 blocked shots in Game 3.

Young, who was just one point shy of tying her playoff career-high for points, scored a game-high 25 on 64.3% shooting from the floor. The Aces are now 7-1 when Young shoots 50% or higher on 10 or more field goal attempts. The lone loss came in Game 1 of this year's semis.

Las Vegas held Indiana's Kelsey Mitchell to 30.8% (8-26 FGs) and shot 3 of 11 (.273) from beyond the arc, both of which fall far below her career playoff averages of 41.9% shooting and 35% from deep. Fever guard Odyssey Sims, who recorded 17 and 18 points in the first two games, was held to 2 points, both of which came from the charity stripe, on 0 of 7 field goal shooting.

The Aces are now 30-19 in playoff games since moving to Las Vegas in 2018 and 40-42 as a franchise.

UP NEXT: Game 5, if necessary, will be played in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 30 (time TBD). Should the Aces advance, they will begin WNBA Finals play on Friday, Oct. 3.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.