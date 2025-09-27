Fever Host Aces for Must-Win Game 4 on Sunday Afternoon

Published on September 27, 2025

After dropping Game 3 of the WNBA Semifinals on Friday night, the Indiana Fever must beat the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 on Sunday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to avoid elimination and extend the series a winner-take-all Game 5.

The Fever led for much of the third quarter on Friday night, but they went cold at the start of the fourth quarter, missing their first eight shots in the frame and recording just three points (all on free throws) over the first 7:35 of the quarter.

The Aces capitalized, pulling away with a 16-3 run and ultimately winning 84-72. The Fever shot just 35.6 percent from the field in the loss and also missed eight of their 21 free throw attempts.

On the other end, they did a good job defensively once again on four-time MVP A'ja Wilson, limiting her to just 6-of-20 shooting on the night. Wilson went 6-for-22 in the Fever's Game 1 win, but was 10-for-18 in the Aces' Game 2 victory. The difference on Friday was while Wilson got off to a slow start with just three points on 1-of-12 shooting to start the game, she scored 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting down the stretch.

One bright spot for the Fever was the play of Lexie Hull, who put together another outstanding all-around performance despite battling a back injury. Hull scored 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting (3-of-5 from 3-point range), pulled down 10 rebounds, dished out four assists, and tallied two blocks and one steal on the defensive end.

Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces (Game 4)

Sunday, September 28

Gainbridge Fieldhouse | 3:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast Information

TV: ABC - Ryan Ruocco (play-by-play), Rebecca Lobo (analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline reporter)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - John Nolan (play-by-play), Bria Goss (analyst)

Probable Starters

Indiana Fever

Guard - Odyssey Sims

Guard - Kelsey Mitchell

Forward - Lexie Hull

Forward - Natasha Howard

Center - Aliyah Boston

Las Vegas Aces

Guard - Chelsea Gray

Guard - Jackie Young

Forward - Kierstan Bell

Forward - NaLyssa Smith

Center - A'ja Wilson

