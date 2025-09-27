Minnesota Lynx Head Coach Cheryl Reeve Suspended

NEW YORK - Minnesota Lynx Head Coach Cheryl Reeve has been suspended for one game for her conduct and comments during and following the Lynx's 84-76 loss to the Mercury at PHX Arena in Phoenix on Friday, it was announced today by the WNBA. Her conduct and comments included aggressively pursuing and verbally abusing a game official on the court, failure to leave the court in a timely manner upon her ejection with 21.8 seconds to play in the fourth quarter, inappropriate comments made to fans when exiting the court, and remarks made in a post-game press conference. Reeve will serve the suspension tomorrow when the Lynx play the Mercury in Game 4 of the teams' semifinals series in Phoenix.

In addition, Reeve and assistant coaches Eric Thibault and Rebekkah Brunson have each been fined. Thibault was fined for his inappropriate interaction with an official on the court. Brunson was fined for an inappropriate social media comment directed at WNBA officials.







