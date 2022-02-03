Tides to Add Six Games to 2022 Schedule

The Norfolk Tides today announced they are adding six games to their 2022 season schedule, increasing their total to 150 games. The Tides will play at the Durham Bulls in a six-game series from September 20 to September 25, followed by a three-game set at home versus the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from September 26 to September 28 to finish the season.

Originally, the Tides were going to finish the season at Durham with a three-game series from September 19 to September 21. Durham will now start the six-game series on the 20th. Norfolk will play its only Monday game of the season on the 26th to open the final homestand against Jacksonville. Each of the final three games at Harbor Park will start at 6:35 p.m.

The 150 games would set a Norfolk Tides Triple-A franchise record, topping the 1989 and 1990 seasons when they played 146 games. The Tides will play Durham and Jacksonville 21 times each, while they play the Charlotte Knights, the Gwinnett Stripers, the Memphis Redbirds and the Nashville Sounds 18 times each, totaling 124 games against Triple-A Southeast Division opponents.

To round out the schedule, the Tides will play against five-of-six Triple-A Northeast Division opponents. Norfolk will play 12 games against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and six-game sets against the Rochester Red Wings, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Syracuse Mets, and the Worcester WooSox to total the other 36 games. The Buffalo Bisons are the only team the Tides will not face from the Triple-A Northeast Division.

The 2022 campaign is slated to begin on Tuesday, April 5th, with the Tides hosting Charlotte at 6:35 p.m. This will set a new trend for the 2022 season, where the Tides will play 41 games starting at 6:35 p.m. compared to the four home night games that started that early in 2021. All 12 Friday night home games will start at 7:05 p.m., while Sunday, July 3 vs. Gwinnett will start at 6:05 p.m. to round out the 54 night games scheduled at Harbor Park.

Most Thursday games at Harbor Park will feature 12:05 p.m. matinees, with only two Thursday night games on July 14 vs. Worcester and August 4 vs. Nashville. Besides the game on July 3, all Sunday games at Harbor Park will be played at 1:05 p.m. or 4:05 p.m. The first six home Sunday games will be slated at 1:05 p.m., followed by four 4:05 p.m. games from July 17 to September 4. The final home day game of the season is on Sunday, September 18 at 1:05 p.m. vs. Charlotte, totaling 21 home day games at Harbor Park in 2022.

Ticketing Information

Fans can purchase 2022 season tickets now by reaching 757-622-2222. Individual game tickets will go on sale at a later date. Fans should follow the Tides on social media and at norfolktides.com throughout the off-season for the most up-to-date information.

