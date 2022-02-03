Truist Field to Feature Regulation Size Ice Rink & Six-Lane Snow Tubing Slope Starting this November

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- With the overwhelming popularity of "Light the Knights" presented by Truist over the past two years, the Charlotte Knights are thrilled to announce an even bigger and more fan-friendly holiday celebration coming to Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte this November.

LIGHT THE KNIGHTS FESTIVAL

"Light the Knights Festival" will take the Queen City by (snow)storm as the Knights will be installing a regulation size ice rink and snow tubing slope in the outfield for all to enjoy this year. The entire event, which will also feature holiday lights, live entertainment, on-field concessions, gift vendors, Santa and more, will run from Wednesday, November 23 through Sunday, January 8.

QUOTE FROM KNIGHTS COO DAN RAJKOWSKI

"Since launching Light the Knights during the winter of 2020, Truist Field has been a special place to celebrate the holidays in Uptown," stated Dan Rajkowski, Charlotte Knights Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "As our ballpark continues to become a destination to visit each winter, we are very pleased to add many great enhancements to increase the overall experience. We hope to attract people of all ages as our yearly festival continues to grow."

MORE ABOUT THE ICE RINK & SNOW TUBING SLOPE

On the ice rink, the Knights will host public skating for fans and are preparing to attract youth/adult hockey players, figure skaters and much more. All fans will also be able to enjoy the new six-lane snow tubing slope in left field.

More information about Light the Knights Festival, including tickets and much more, will be announced at a later date.

Opening Knight of the 2022 Charlotte Knights baseball season is set for Tuesday, April 12 at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Field. Season memberships, half-season and 18-game ticket plans, and group, suite, and hospitality packages are available now online at CharlotteKnights.com, in person at the Truist Field Ticket Office, and by phone at 704-274-8282. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

