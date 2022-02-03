Iowa Cubs Add Six Games to End of Schedule

DES MOINES, IA - In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Iowa Cubs are pleased to announce six additional games to our original 2022 regular season schedule. The new schedule includes 75 home games and 150 games overall.

The original schedule was set to end with two games in Omaha on September 20-21, which will now be extended through Saturday, September 24. All three additional games in Omaha will be played at 6:35 pm CT. After the series with Omaha, Iowa will return home to Principal Park for three games playing host to the Toledo Mud Hens, Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

Game one of the three-game set is slated to start at 6:38 pm CT on Monday, September 26. Both Tuesday, September 27, and Wednesday, September 28, will have a scheduled first pitch of 12:08 pm CT.

This addition to the Triple-A schedule will now better align with Major League Baseball's season and the ability to have players available through their respective pennant races. At the conclusion of the new 150-game schedule, there will be a Triple-A playoff this year. More details on the playoff structure will come at a later date.

The addition of games to our 2022 schedule does not change prices to our season tickets, as the Iowa Cubs are pleased to offer fans and sponsors three more opportunities to be at Principal Park.

The Iowa Cubs are proud to continue our partnership with KCCI to feature each of our 75 home games with the first pitch scheduled to start on the 8's and all game times are subject to change.

Season tickets are now available for purchase by calling our Front Office at 515-243-6111. Single-game tickets for the 2022 season will go on sale at a later date. For all the latest Iowa Cubs news, visit www.iowacubs.com or sign up for our email newsletter.

