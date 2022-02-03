Storm Chasers Reveal 2022 Promotional Schedule

PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers have announced the promotional schedule for the upcoming 2022 season, with the home opener at Werner Park slated for April 12th at 6:35 p.m.

The promotional schedule features daily promotions, giveaways, theme nights, and the new Chasers Community Celebrations presented by PayPal throughout the 75-game home schedule. There have been six total games-including three home games-added to Omaha's 2022 schedule. The Storm Chasers will play Iowa at Werner Park from Sept. 22-24 with each game slated for 6:35 p.m. before finishing the season with a three-game road series at St. Paul from Sept. 26-28.

A full promotional calendar can be found here, and a full game schedule can be found here. Single-game tickets will be made available for purchase on February 8 by visiting omahastormchasers.com or calling the Werner Park Ticket office at (402) 738-5100.

"We have a lot of fun in store for 2022 and we're so excited to share with our fans," Creator of Fun Emily Hintz said. "We cannot wait to kick off our revamped Bands & Brews series by featuring some fantastic local breweries and artists every Saturday. We're also looking forward to introducing Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night, Salute to Corn, our Chasers Community Celebrations presented by PayPal, and so much more! We're only a couple short months away from having fun together at Werner Park!"

DAILY PROMOTIONS

Daily promotions return for the 2022 season. On Winning Wednesday presented by Nebraska Spine Hospital, fans in attendance through the end of the game will receive a free ticket to the following Wednesday home game with a Storm Chasers win. Each Thursday, fans can enjoy select beers and soda for $1 each as part of Dollar Beer Night presented by Budweiser and Pepsi. Beginning on May 6th and continuing through Sept. 9th, fans can enjoy Friday Fireworks presented by Hy-Vee after each Friday home game and also enjoy live music before each game on the first Friday home game of every month. There will also be special Independence Day Fireworks presented by FNBO following the game on July 4.

Bands & Brews presented by Werner Enterprises and J&M Displays returns for Saturday home games, where fans can enjoy live music and specials on craft beers. Every Sunday at Werner Park will be a Family Funday presented by Nebraska Medicine, featuring family-centric themes and events. Fans can bring three cans of non-perishable goods in exchange for a berm ticket as part of Hy-Vee Canned Food Sunday and also bring their dogs to Werner Park on Sundays for Bark in the Park. Also on Sundays, kids in attendance can run the bases after the game.

GIVEAWAYS

There are six giveaways planned for the 2022 season, including two premium giveaways to be announced at a later date.

Tues., April 12 - Magnet Schedule presented by Great Plains Communications (first 1,500 fans)

Sat., May 21 - Storm Chasers Replica Jersey (first 1,200 fans)

Sat., June 4 - Runza Beach Towel presented by Runza (first 1,200 fans)

Sat., July 23 - Bobby Witt Jr. Baseball America Minor League Player of the Year Bobblehead presented by Fairfield Inn & Suites (first 1,500 fans)

Fri., Aug. 5 - Chasers Cookbook

Sat., Aug. 27 - Premium Giveaway (TBA)

Fri., Sept. 10 - Premium Giveaway (TBA)

CHASERS COMMUNITY CELEBRATIONS PRESENTED BY PAYPAL

New for 2022, the Chasers Community Celebrations presented by PayPal will each bring awareness to a cause or help celebrate a group in our community.

Thurs., April 28 - Mental Health Awareness

Thurs., May 5 - Gender Equality Night

Thurs., May 19 - All-Abilities Night

Thurs., June 9 - Pride Night

Thurs., June 23 - Diversity Night

Wed., July 6 - Senior Health Awareness, Senior Health Fair presented by Active Hearing Health

Thurs., Aug. 5 - Cancer Awareness

Thurs., Sept. 22 - Copa de la Diversión

SPECIALTY JERSEYS

The Storm Chasers will play 10 games in specialty or alternate jerseys this season with five of the specialty jerseys available for auction following their use.

Fri., May 6 - Star Wars Night (available for auction)

Sat., June 4 - Runzas Night presented by Runza (available for auction)

Fri., June 10 - What If? Night playing as Omaha OmaHogs

Sat., June 11 - Salute to Corn

Mon., July 4 - Independence Day

Fri., July 22 - Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond (available for auction)

Thurs., Aug. 4 - Military Appreciation Night

Sat., Aug. 6 - Outdoors Night presented by NWTF (available for auction)

Sun., Sept. 11 - First Responders Day presented by RTG Medical (available for auction)

Tues., Sept. 22 - Copa de la Diversión

THEME NIGHTS

There are several fun theme nights planned in addition to themes on each night the team will wear a specialty or alternate jersey.

Tues., April 26 - All About Kids Day presented by Google (12:05 p.m. first pitch)

Tues., May 3 - Education Field Trip Day - Aeronautics (11:05 a.m. first pitch)

Sat., May 7 - Nurse Appreciation Night presented by Prime Time Healthcare and Daughter Date Night

Wed., May 18 - Take Meowt to the Ballgame

Fri., May 20 - STEM Night

Tues., June 21 - Day Care/Summer Camp Day (12:05 p.m. first pitch)

Fri., June 24 - Girl Scout Night

Sat., June 25 - '90s Night

Sun., June 26 - Lil' Chasers Club Day presented by Atlas MedStaff

Sat., July 9 - Christmas in July

Sat., July 23 - Faith & Family Night featuring Cory Asbury

Mon., July 25 - Day Care/Summer Camp Day (11:05 a.m. first pitch)

Wed., Aug. 3 - Library Night presented by Sunbelt Bakery

Thurs., Aug. 4 - Military Appreciation Night presented by RTG Medical

Fri., Aug. 5 - Tailgate Night and Boy Scout Night

Sun., Aug. 7 - Library Night presented by Sunbelt Bakery and High School Football Night

Sun., Aug. 28 - Imaginary Friend Day

Fri., Sept. 9 - STEM Educators Night presented by Meta and Olsen

Sat., Sept. 24 - Fan Appreciation Night

FIREWORKS NIGHTS

There will be 10 fireworks nights as part of Friday Fireworks presented by Hy-Vee and an additional postgame fireworks show with Independence Day Fireworks presented by FNBO on July 4.

Fri., May 6 - Friday Fireworks presented by Hy-Vee

Fri., May 20 - Friday Fireworks presented by Hy-Vee

Fri., June 3 - Friday Fireworks presented by Hy-Vee

Fri., June 10 - Friday Fireworks presented by Hy-Vee

Fri., June 24 - Friday Fireworks presented by Hy-Vee

Mon., July 4 - Independence Day Fireworks presented by FNBO

Fri., July 8 - Friday Fireworks presented by Hy-Vee

Fri., July 22 - Friday Fireworks presented by Hy-Vee

Fri., Aug. 5 - Friday Fireworks presented by Hy-Vee

Fri., Aug. 26 - Friday Fireworks presented by Hy-Vee

Fri., Sept. 9 - Friday Fireworks presented by Hy-Vee

COMMUNITY NIGHTS

The Storm Chasers are celebrating various communities and neighborhoods across the Omaha metro in 2022 with special Community Nights on select Sundays.

Sun., June 5 - La Vista & Ralston Community Night

Sun., June 12 - Bellevue Community Night

Sun., June 26 - Gretna & Elkhorn Community Night

Sun., July 10 - Iowa River Valley Community Night

Sun., July 24 - Fremont, Valley, & Blair Community Night

For more tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket office at (402) 738-5100, and follow the team on social media. You can follow the team on Twitter @omastormchasers, on Instagram @omahastormchasers, and "like" the team on Facebook at facebook.com/omahastormchasers.

