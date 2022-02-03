Storm Chasers Reveal 2022 Promotional Schedule
February 3, 2022 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers have announced the promotional schedule for the upcoming 2022 season, with the home opener at Werner Park slated for April 12th at 6:35 p.m.
The promotional schedule features daily promotions, giveaways, theme nights, and the new Chasers Community Celebrations presented by PayPal throughout the 75-game home schedule. There have been six total games-including three home games-added to Omaha's 2022 schedule. The Storm Chasers will play Iowa at Werner Park from Sept. 22-24 with each game slated for 6:35 p.m. before finishing the season with a three-game road series at St. Paul from Sept. 26-28.
A full promotional calendar can be found here, and a full game schedule can be found here. Single-game tickets will be made available for purchase on February 8 by visiting omahastormchasers.com or calling the Werner Park Ticket office at (402) 738-5100.
"We have a lot of fun in store for 2022 and we're so excited to share with our fans," Creator of Fun Emily Hintz said. "We cannot wait to kick off our revamped Bands & Brews series by featuring some fantastic local breweries and artists every Saturday. We're also looking forward to introducing Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night, Salute to Corn, our Chasers Community Celebrations presented by PayPal, and so much more! We're only a couple short months away from having fun together at Werner Park!"
DAILY PROMOTIONS
Daily promotions return for the 2022 season. On Winning Wednesday presented by Nebraska Spine Hospital, fans in attendance through the end of the game will receive a free ticket to the following Wednesday home game with a Storm Chasers win. Each Thursday, fans can enjoy select beers and soda for $1 each as part of Dollar Beer Night presented by Budweiser and Pepsi. Beginning on May 6th and continuing through Sept. 9th, fans can enjoy Friday Fireworks presented by Hy-Vee after each Friday home game and also enjoy live music before each game on the first Friday home game of every month. There will also be special Independence Day Fireworks presented by FNBO following the game on July 4.
Bands & Brews presented by Werner Enterprises and J&M Displays returns for Saturday home games, where fans can enjoy live music and specials on craft beers. Every Sunday at Werner Park will be a Family Funday presented by Nebraska Medicine, featuring family-centric themes and events. Fans can bring three cans of non-perishable goods in exchange for a berm ticket as part of Hy-Vee Canned Food Sunday and also bring their dogs to Werner Park on Sundays for Bark in the Park. Also on Sundays, kids in attendance can run the bases after the game.
GIVEAWAYS
There are six giveaways planned for the 2022 season, including two premium giveaways to be announced at a later date.
Tues., April 12 - Magnet Schedule presented by Great Plains Communications (first 1,500 fans)
Sat., May 21 - Storm Chasers Replica Jersey (first 1,200 fans)
Sat., June 4 - Runza Beach Towel presented by Runza (first 1,200 fans)
Sat., July 23 - Bobby Witt Jr. Baseball America Minor League Player of the Year Bobblehead presented by Fairfield Inn & Suites (first 1,500 fans)
Fri., Aug. 5 - Chasers Cookbook
Sat., Aug. 27 - Premium Giveaway (TBA)
Fri., Sept. 10 - Premium Giveaway (TBA)
CHASERS COMMUNITY CELEBRATIONS PRESENTED BY PAYPAL
New for 2022, the Chasers Community Celebrations presented by PayPal will each bring awareness to a cause or help celebrate a group in our community.
Thurs., April 28 - Mental Health Awareness
Thurs., May 5 - Gender Equality Night
Thurs., May 19 - All-Abilities Night
Thurs., June 9 - Pride Night
Thurs., June 23 - Diversity Night
Wed., July 6 - Senior Health Awareness, Senior Health Fair presented by Active Hearing Health
Thurs., Aug. 5 - Cancer Awareness
Thurs., Sept. 22 - Copa de la Diversión
SPECIALTY JERSEYS
The Storm Chasers will play 10 games in specialty or alternate jerseys this season with five of the specialty jerseys available for auction following their use.
Fri., May 6 - Star Wars Night (available for auction)
Sat., June 4 - Runzas Night presented by Runza (available for auction)
Fri., June 10 - What If? Night playing as Omaha OmaHogs
Sat., June 11 - Salute to Corn
Mon., July 4 - Independence Day
Fri., July 22 - Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond (available for auction)
Thurs., Aug. 4 - Military Appreciation Night
Sat., Aug. 6 - Outdoors Night presented by NWTF (available for auction)
Sun., Sept. 11 - First Responders Day presented by RTG Medical (available for auction)
Tues., Sept. 22 - Copa de la Diversión
THEME NIGHTS
There are several fun theme nights planned in addition to themes on each night the team will wear a specialty or alternate jersey.
Tues., April 26 - All About Kids Day presented by Google (12:05 p.m. first pitch)
Tues., May 3 - Education Field Trip Day - Aeronautics (11:05 a.m. first pitch)
Sat., May 7 - Nurse Appreciation Night presented by Prime Time Healthcare and Daughter Date Night
Wed., May 18 - Take Meowt to the Ballgame
Fri., May 20 - STEM Night
Tues., June 21 - Day Care/Summer Camp Day (12:05 p.m. first pitch)
Fri., June 24 - Girl Scout Night
Sat., June 25 - '90s Night
Sun., June 26 - Lil' Chasers Club Day presented by Atlas MedStaff
Sat., July 9 - Christmas in July
Sat., July 23 - Faith & Family Night featuring Cory Asbury
Mon., July 25 - Day Care/Summer Camp Day (11:05 a.m. first pitch)
Wed., Aug. 3 - Library Night presented by Sunbelt Bakery
Thurs., Aug. 4 - Military Appreciation Night presented by RTG Medical
Fri., Aug. 5 - Tailgate Night and Boy Scout Night
Sun., Aug. 7 - Library Night presented by Sunbelt Bakery and High School Football Night
Sun., Aug. 28 - Imaginary Friend Day
Fri., Sept. 9 - STEM Educators Night presented by Meta and Olsen
Sat., Sept. 24 - Fan Appreciation Night
FIREWORKS NIGHTS
There will be 10 fireworks nights as part of Friday Fireworks presented by Hy-Vee and an additional postgame fireworks show with Independence Day Fireworks presented by FNBO on July 4.
Fri., May 6 - Friday Fireworks presented by Hy-Vee
Fri., May 20 - Friday Fireworks presented by Hy-Vee
Fri., June 3 - Friday Fireworks presented by Hy-Vee
Fri., June 10 - Friday Fireworks presented by Hy-Vee
Fri., June 24 - Friday Fireworks presented by Hy-Vee
Mon., July 4 - Independence Day Fireworks presented by FNBO
Fri., July 8 - Friday Fireworks presented by Hy-Vee
Fri., July 22 - Friday Fireworks presented by Hy-Vee
Fri., Aug. 5 - Friday Fireworks presented by Hy-Vee
Fri., Aug. 26 - Friday Fireworks presented by Hy-Vee
Fri., Sept. 9 - Friday Fireworks presented by Hy-Vee
COMMUNITY NIGHTS
The Storm Chasers are celebrating various communities and neighborhoods across the Omaha metro in 2022 with special Community Nights on select Sundays.
Sun., June 5 - La Vista & Ralston Community Night
Sun., June 12 - Bellevue Community Night
Sun., June 26 - Gretna & Elkhorn Community Night
Sun., July 10 - Iowa River Valley Community Night
Sun., July 24 - Fremont, Valley, & Blair Community Night
For more tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket office at (402) 738-5100, and follow the team on social media. You can follow the team on Twitter @omastormchasers, on Instagram @omahastormchasers, and "like" the team on Facebook at facebook.com/omahastormchasers.
