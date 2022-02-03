Minor League Baseball Remembers Mike Moore

February 3, 2022 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) News Release







Minor League Baseball issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Mike Moore:

"Minor League Baseball sends it deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mike Moore, who passed away at the age of 80 after a lengthy illness. We appreciate Mike's many contributions to our game and his 16 years of dedicated service to all Minor League teams."

