Ticats Sign 2022 East All-Star Receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.

May 29, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today, the football club has signed American receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.

Dunbar, 28, suited up in 13 games last season for the Edmonton Elks, registering 39 receptions for 536 yards with five touchdowns. The 6'3, 200-pound native of New Orleans, Louisiana, began his CFL career with the Ticats, where he suited up in 29 regular season games and three playoff games over his two seasons (2021-22), totalling 116 receptions for 1,630 yards with 10 touchdowns. He was named a CFL East All-Star in 2022 after posting a career-best 72 receptions for 1,000 yards and six touchdowns.

Dunbar spent time in 2024 with the United Football League's Houston Roughnecks before heading back to the CFL. The former University of Houston receiver (2014-17) suited up in one game with the National Football League's San Francisco 49ers (2018) and spent time with the Denver Broncos (2019). He originally signed with the Tiger-Cats in January 2020.

