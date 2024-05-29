Montreal Alouettes Immortalize Their 2023 Grey Cup Victory with a Book

May 29, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes organization has released a book to commemorate the 2023 season, which culminated in winning the Grey Cup. "Montreal Alouettes, Flying Higher: The Conquest of the Eighth Grey Cup," is a 106-page hardcover book featuring numerous colour photos that will allow every fan to hang on to those special memories.

Created in collaboration with "Les Éditions de l'Homme" and supported by Vidéotron, premier sponsor of the Alouettes, this book includes an introduction from former Alouettes fullback Bruno Heppell, as well as messages from the team's owner Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO Mark Weightman, and General Manager Danny Maciocia.

The book, priced at $27.95, is available in bookstores across Quebec starting today, online at the Alouettes' store, and at home games at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. Season ticket holders have their names printed on the first and last pages and will receive the book for free as a token of the team's appreciation.

"Throughout the campaign, we worked tirelessly to create a unique experience for both our players and our fans," said Mark Weightman, President and CEO of the Montreal Alouettes. "With this book, the organization aims to relive each thrilling moment from the electrifying victories on the field to the suspenseful moments that kept our devoted fans on the edge of their seats, and the challenges our team bravely overcame."

